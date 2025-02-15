scriptCBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations are commencing today, February 15.

Feb 15, 2025

Patrika Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live Update
CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations are commencing today, February 15th. Approximately 4.2 million students are expected to participate. The exams will be held across 7842 centres in India.

Today’s Exam Subjects

Class 10 students will take English (Communicative) and English (Language & Literature) papers. Class 12 students will be writing the Entrepreneurship exam. The examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and some subjects will have exams from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Permitted Stationery

Candidates should carry stationery items such as a geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pens, a scale, and writing material in a transparent pouch. Printed or handwritten books, pieces of paper, calculators, etc., are not permitted.

Prohibited Items

Electronic items such as pen drives, log table pens/scanners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, and handbags are not allowed.

Dress Code

School uniforms are mandatory for regular students appearing for the CBSE board exams. The board has clearly stated that it is compulsory for regular students to wear their school uniforms. Private candidates should wear light-coloured clothing.

