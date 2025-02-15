CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

Today’s Exam Subjects Class 10 students will take English (Communicative) and English (Language & Literature) papers. Class 12 students will be writing the Entrepreneurship exam. The examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and some subjects will have exams from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Permitted Stationery Candidates should carry stationery items such as a geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pens, a scale, and writing material in a transparent pouch. Printed or handwritten books, pieces of paper, calculators, etc., are not permitted.
Prohibited Items Electronic items such as pen drives, log table pens/scanners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, and handbags are not allowed.
Dress Code School uniforms are mandatory for regular students appearing for the CBSE board exams. The board has clearly stated that it is compulsory for regular students to wear their school uniforms. Private candidates should wear light-coloured clothing.