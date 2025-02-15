CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

Today’s Exam Subjects Class 10 students will take English (Communicative) and English (Language & Literature) papers. Class 12 students will be writing the Entrepreneurship exam. The examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and some subjects will have exams from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Permitted Stationery Candidates should carry stationery items such as a geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pens, a scale, and writing material in a transparent pouch. Printed or handwritten books, pieces of paper, calculators, etc., are not permitted.