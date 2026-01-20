CUET PG 2026: NTA Extends Registration Deadline, Know Last Date and Required Documents

CUET PG 2026 (Image-Freepik)
There is good news for students preparing for admission to postgraduate courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for application for the Common University Entrance Test–PG (CUET PG 2026). Now, students who could not fill out the form on time for some reason have another opportunity. According to the new notice, candidates can complete their registration by January 23, 2026. In fact, there have been continuous requests from students and parents for the past few days. There were technical difficulties in some places, and documents were not being completed in others. Considering these problems, the NTA has taken this decision so that no eligible student is left behind solely due to the deadline.
According to the revised schedule issued by NTA, not only the application date has been extended, but additional time has also been given for fee payment and corrections.
Last date for application: January 23, 2026
Last date for depositing examination fee: January 25, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
Correction Window: January 28 to January 30, 2026 (until 11:50 PM)
The CUET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in three shifts, and each shift will be 90 minutes long. This examination will be conducted for a total of 157 subjects. Notably, the exam will be held in 292 cities across the country, as well as at 16 international centers.
