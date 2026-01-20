CUET PG 2026: NTA Extends Registration Deadline, Know Last Date and Required Documents

There is good news for students preparing for admission to postgraduate courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for application for the Common University Entrance Test–PG (CUET PG 2026). Now, students who could not fill out the form on time for some reason have another opportunity. According to the new notice, candidates can complete their registration by January 23, 2026. In fact, there have been continuous requests from students and parents for the past few days. There were technical difficulties in some places, and documents were not being completed in others. Considering these problems, the NTA has taken this decision so that no eligible student is left behind solely due to the deadline.