US Visa Alert: Travellers to America May Need to Pay a $15,000 'Visa Bond', What's the Signal for India?

With the start of US President Donald Trump's second term, a series of major changes in immigration rules has begun. According to the latest update, the US has proposed to make a 'visa bond' of up to $15,000 (approximately ₹12.5 lakh) mandatory for travellers from 38 countries, including India's neighbouring countries Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. This move is aimed at curbing those who overstay illegally in the US after their visa expires.
The Trump administration argues that citizens of many countries come to the US on tourist or business visas but do not return. Under the new rules, travellers from these countries will have to deposit a significant amount as a 'bond' before entering the US. If the travellers return to their country within the stipulated time, this amount will be refunded to them; otherwise, it will be forfeited. Although India is not currently included in this list, experts believe that it could have long-term implications for Indian immigration policy.
Foreign Policy Expert: "The impact of the visa bond on neighbouring countries will also affect India, as it will create complexity in regional mobility and economic relations. India will have to engage in concrete negotiations with the US for 'visa waiver' or concessions."
The US Embassy has clarified that this rule is currently in the 'proposal' stage and feedback is being sought from various countries. Meanwhile, a security alert will remain in effect in Assam for the next 24 hours, and senior officials are monitoring the situation.
This visa bond policy is not just related to security; it is part of Trump's 'protectionist' policy. It could impact the global tourism industry. If other developed countries also start demanding similar bonds, international travel could become limited to the wealthy.
