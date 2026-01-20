US Visa Alert: Travellers to America May Need to Pay a $15,000 'Visa Bond', What's the Signal for India?

The Trump administration argues that citizens of many countries come to the US on tourist or business visas but do not return. Under the new rules, travellers from these countries will have to deposit a significant amount as a 'bond' before entering the US. If the travellers return to their country within the stipulated time, this amount will be refunded to them; otherwise, it will be forfeited. Although India is not currently included in this list, experts believe that it could have long-term implications for Indian immigration policy.