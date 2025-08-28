CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Update, Fill This Form by September 30th

CBSE Board Exam Guidelines 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a twice-yearly examination system for Class 10 starting this year. The CBSE has begun preparations for this. On Wednesday, CBSE issued guidelines for all schools. CBSE has released a schedule for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) before the Class 10 and 12 examinations. The first Class 10 examination is scheduled for mid-February 2026, and schools must submit the LOC by the specified date.
According to the CBSE notice, submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is crucial for the preparation of the 2025-26 board examinations. Schools must upload accurate candidate data, as this data will be directly used for generating admit cards, preparing examination records, and issuing certificates. Errors in submitting the LOC can have serious consequences for schools.
According to the CBSE, schools must provide student data as part of the LOC. This includes complete information such as the student's name, parents' names and details, date of birth, photograph, subject information, signature, and Aadhaar (APAAR) ID. For 2025-26, the Aadhaar ID is mandatory for students in India, while schools outside India are exempted.
The board has instructed schools to provide students with complete information before the deadline. Along with this, the CBSE has implemented increased examination fees from this year. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will now pay ₹20 more. According to the LOC guidelines, Indian students will now pay ₹320 per subject for the board examination. Therefore, the fee for five subjects will be ₹1650.