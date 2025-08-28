Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Update, Fill This Form by September 30th

The CBSE has released new guidelines for the board examinations to be held in 2026. Let's understand what students will need to do to appear in the board exams according to the new guidelines.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

सीबीएसई ने 2026 में होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। Image Source: Meta AI)

CBSE Board Exam Guidelines 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a twice-yearly examination system for Class 10 starting this year. The CBSE has begun preparations for this. On Wednesday, CBSE issued guidelines for all schools. CBSE has released a schedule for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) before the Class 10 and 12 examinations. The first Class 10 examination is scheduled for mid-February 2026, and schools must submit the LOC by the specified date.

Admit Cards Through LOC

According to the CBSE notice, submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) is crucial for the preparation of the 2025-26 board examinations. Schools must upload accurate candidate data, as this data will be directly used for generating admit cards, preparing examination records, and issuing certificates. Errors in submitting the LOC can have serious consequences for schools.

Information for LOC

According to the CBSE, schools must provide student data as part of the LOC. This includes complete information such as the student's name, parents' names and details, date of birth, photograph, subject information, signature, and Aadhaar (APAAR) ID. For 2025-26, the Aadhaar ID is mandatory for students in India, while schools outside India are exempted.

Fees

The board has instructed schools to provide students with complete information before the deadline. Along with this, the CBSE has implemented increased examination fees from this year. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will now pay ₹20 more. According to the LOC guidelines, Indian students will now pay ₹320 per subject for the board examination. Therefore, the fee for five subjects will be ₹1650.

English News / Education News / CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Update, Fill This Form by September 30th
