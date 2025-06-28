scriptCBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12 | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2025: The date sheet for the CBSE Board Supplementary Examination 2025 has been released.

BharatJun 28, 2025 / 09:34 am

Patrika Desk

CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations of 2025. This exam presents a golden opportunity for students who need to improve their marks in one or more subjects in the main examination. These exams will commence on 15 July 2025 and will be conducted offline (pen-paper).

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2025

DateSubjectSubject Code
15 July 2025Social Science087
16 July 2025Hindi Course A and B002, 085
18 July 2025Science086
19 July 2025Mathematics (Standard and Basic)041, 241
20 July 2025English Language and Literature184
22 July 2025Information Technology (IT)402

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2025

The examination for all subjects across all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) will be held on 15 July 2025.

Exam Timings

All examinations will begin at 10:30 AM. Some papers may continue until 12:30 PM, while others may extend until 1:30 PM. Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least one hour in advance to ensure timely entry.

Who is this exam for?

The CBSE supplementary examination is for students who did not pass the regular board examination or wish to improve their marks in a particular subject. This examination allows them to continue their studies without losing the next academic year.

This Year’s Board Results

In 2025, the CBSE board released the Class 10th and 12th results on 13 May.

The pass percentage for Class 10th was 93.66%, with the Trivandrum zone leading at 99.79%.
In Class 12th, 88.39% of students passed, with Vijayawada topping the list at 99.60%.

Where to check the timetable?

Students can download the supplementary timetable for their respective classes by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
Note: Students are advised to obtain their admit cards, examination instructions, and examination centre information in a timely manner to avoid last-minute difficulties.

