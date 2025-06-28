CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2025 Date Subject Subject Code 15 July 2025 Social Science 087 16 July 2025 Hindi Course A and B 002, 085 18 July 2025 Science 086 19 July 2025 Mathematics (Standard and Basic) 041, 241 20 July 2025 English Language and Literature 184 22 July 2025 Information Technology (IT) 402 CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 The examination for all subjects across all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) will be held on 15 July 2025. The examination for all subjects across all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) will be held on 15 July 2025.

Exam Timings All examinations will begin at 10:30 AM. Some papers may continue until 12:30 PM, while others may extend until 1:30 PM. Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least one hour in advance to ensure timely entry.

Who is this exam for? The CBSE supplementary examination is for students who did not pass the regular board examination or wish to improve their marks in a particular subject. This examination allows them to continue their studies without losing the next academic year.

This Year’s Board Results In 2025, the CBSE board released the Class 10th and 12th results on 13 May. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 93.66%, with the Trivandrum zone leading at 99.79%.

In Class 12th, 88.39% of students passed, with Vijayawada topping the list at 99.60%. Where to check the timetable? Students can download the supplementary timetable for their respective classes by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Note: Students are advised to obtain their admit cards, examination instructions, and examination centre information in a timely manner to avoid last-minute difficulties.