5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Release Date and Access Methods

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025 can also be checked via SMS and DigiLocker in addition to the official website.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025(AI Image-Gemini)

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Students are eagerly awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Compartment Result 2025. The CBSE will release the Class 10th Compartment Result 2025 soon. Students will need to visit the official website to view their results. Students can access their results via the official websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. It is expected that the results will be released within one to two days. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this yet.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

To view the result, first go to the official CBSE website, results.cbse.nic.in.

On the website's homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025.

After this, you will be prompted to enter necessary details such as roll number and name. Log in after filling in this information.

Your result will then be displayed on the screen.
Download your result using the save or download option.

CBSE: Also Checkable via Digilocker

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025 can also be checked via SMS and Digilocker in addition to the official website. Results can be viewed by logging into Digilocker. This year, the CBSE 10th and 12th results were released on 13 May. Following this, the compartment examination was held. The board will release the results soon. The CBSE conducted the compartment examination for Class 10 from 15 to 22 July 2025 (excluding the weekend), in which thousands of students participated.

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 09:51 am

