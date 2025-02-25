scriptCBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper Exam Tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations commenced on 15 February. The CBSE class 12th Chemistry paper is scheduled for 27 February. Check out exam tips here.

BharatFeb 25, 2025 / 08:30 am

Patrika Desk

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper Exam Tips
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper Exam Tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations commenced on 15 February. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam is scheduled for 27 February. The exam will begin at 10:30 AM. Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at least half an hour before the start of the exam. Numerical problems and chemical formulae are of significant importance in chemistry papers. Therefore, ensure you revise all key formulae.

Refer to Chemistry Sample Papers for Practice (CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2025)

The Chemistry paper includes relatively easy and difficult numerical problems involving formulae. The proportion of questions from Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry varies yearly. The nature of this year’s paper will only be known after the exam. To get an idea of the expected question difficulty level, students can refer to the Chemistry sample paper (Chemistry Sample Paper 2025) released by CBSE. To access the sample paper, visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Last Minute Tips for the Exam

Prepare concise notes for the Chemistry exam and revise them. Avoid attempting new topics. Ensure you revise important topics and formulae. Students should revise primarily from NCERT textbooks. Thoroughly revise both Organic and Inorganic Chemistry.

Exam Entry Time (CBSE Board Exam Entry Time)

CBSE has clarified that no student will be allowed entry to the examination centre after 10:00 AM. It is mandatory to enter the examination centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while some subjects will have exams from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes before the start of the exam to read the questions carefully.

Exam Guidelines (CBSE Exam Guidelines)

Regular students must wear their school uniform (Private students should wear light-coloured clothes).

Bring your admit card and ID card (School ID card as well).

Keep stationery items such as geometry box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, and writing materials in a transparent pouch.
Do not bring printed or handwritten books, pieces of paper, calculators, etc.

Do not bring electronic items such as pen drives, log table pens/scanners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, etc.

News / Education News / CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

National News

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

in 5 hours

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

National News

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

in 4 hours

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

National News

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

7 hours ago

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

UP News

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

13 hours ago

Latest Education News

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

Education News

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

6 hours ago

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

Exam

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

13 hours ago

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

Education News

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

16 hours ago

RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

Education News

RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.