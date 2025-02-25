CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

Refer to Chemistry Sample Papers for Practice (CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2025) The Chemistry paper includes relatively easy and difficult numerical problems involving formulae. The proportion of questions from Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry varies yearly. The nature of this year’s paper will only be known after the exam. To get an idea of the expected question difficulty level, students can refer to the Chemistry sample paper (Chemistry Sample Paper 2025) released by CBSE. To access the sample paper, visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in.

Last Minute Tips for the Exam Prepare concise notes for the Chemistry exam and revise them. Avoid attempting new topics. Ensure you revise important topics and formulae. Students should revise primarily from NCERT textbooks. Thoroughly revise both Organic and Inorganic Chemistry.

Exam Entry Time (CBSE Board Exam Entry Time) CBSE has clarified that no student will be allowed entry to the examination centre after 10:00 AM. It is mandatory to enter the examination centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while some subjects will have exams from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes before the start of the exam to read the questions carefully.

Exam Guidelines (CBSE Exam Guidelines) –Regular students must wear their school uniform (Private students should wear light-coloured clothes). –Bring your admit card and ID card (School ID card as well). –Keep stationery items such as geometry box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, and writing materials in a transparent pouch.

–Do not bring printed or handwritten books, pieces of paper, calculators, etc. –Do not bring electronic items such as pen drives, log table pens/scanners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, etc.