CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

Purpose of the Scholarship This scheme aims to help meritorious students who are economically disadvantaged, so that they can continue their higher education without interruption. This scholarship is transferred directly to the students’ bank accounts.

How to Apply? Students must apply for this scholarship by visiting the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) website at scholarships.gov.in. Fresh Applications: Students applying for the scholarship for the first time will fill out a fresh application.

Renewal Applications: Students who are already receiving the scholarship and are continuing their studies will fill out a renewal application form. Application Deadline: 31 October 2025 Who Can Apply? The student must have passed Class 12th from CBSE with good marks.