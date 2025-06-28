scriptCBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

This scholarship scheme from CBSE is a golden opportunity for students who excel academically but face financial difficulties pursuing higher education. Eligible students should apply in time.

Jun 28, 2025 / 05:28 pm

Patrika Desk

how to apply for cbse scholarship online form, CBSE Scholarship 2025, cbse scholarship 2025 last date

CBSE Scholarship 2025 (Image: Gemini)

CBSE Scholarship 2025: If you have recently passed your Class 12th examination from the CBSE board and are now studying in a recognised college or university, there’s good news for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for the 2025-26 academic session. This notice states that eligible students can apply for financial assistance under the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS).

Purpose of the Scholarship

This scheme aims to help meritorious students who are economically disadvantaged, so that they can continue their higher education without interruption. This scholarship is transferred directly to the students’ bank accounts.

How to Apply?

Students must apply for this scholarship by visiting the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) website at scholarships.gov.in.

Fresh Applications: Students applying for the scholarship for the first time will fill out a fresh application.
Renewal Applications: Students who are already receiving the scholarship and are continuing their studies will fill out a renewal application form.

Application Deadline: 31 October 2025

Who Can Apply?

The student must have passed Class 12th from CBSE with good marks.
The student must be pursuing undergraduate studies at a recognised college or university.

Eligibility Year for Renewal

Renewal YearClass 12th Passing Year
1st Renewal2024
2nd Renewal2023
3rd Renewal2022
4th Renewal2021

Document Verification Mandatory

CBSE has clarified that the scholarship application will only be considered valid if the online document verification from the relevant institution has been completed. If verification is not done, the application will be rejected. College and university nodal officers must ensure that the status of all applications is checked in a timely manner.

News / Education News / CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

in 2 hours

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

Special

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

1 hour ago

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

National News

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

in 2 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

4 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

in 5 hours

IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

Education News

IIT Bombay Launches Online PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle Field

in 4 hours

Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

Education News

Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

in 4 hours

IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

Education News

IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.