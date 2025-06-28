CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

CBSE Scholarship 2025: If you have recently passed your Class 12th examination from the CBSE board and are now studying in a recognised college or university, there’s good news for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for the 2025-26 academic session. This notice states that eligible students can apply for financial assistance under the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS).
Purpose of the Scholarship
This scheme aims to help meritorious students who are economically disadvantaged, so that they can continue their higher education without interruption. This scholarship is transferred directly to the students’ bank accounts.
How to Apply?
Students must apply for this scholarship by visiting the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) website at scholarships.gov.in. Fresh Applications: Students applying for the scholarship for the first time will fill out a fresh application.
Renewal Applications: Students who are already receiving the scholarship and are continuing their studies will fill out a renewal application form. Application Deadline: 31 October 2025
Who Can Apply?
The student must have passed Class 12th from CBSE with good marks.
The student must be pursuing undergraduate studies at a recognised college or university.
Eligibility Year for Renewal
Renewal Year
Class 12th Passing Year
1st Renewal
2024
2nd Renewal
2023
3rd Renewal
2022
4th Renewal
2021
Document Verification Mandatory
CBSE has clarified that the scholarship application will only be considered valid if the online document verification from the relevant institution has been completed. If verification is not done, the application will be rejected. College and university nodal officers must ensure that the status of all applications is checked in a timely manner.