scriptCBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

CBSE: Applications are open to students who appeared for the 2025 board exams and have a compartment in any subject. Students who passed the exam but wish to improve their marks are also eligible to apply.

BharatMay 30, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Students(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications from private candidates for the 2025 Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations. Registration for the exam has commenced. Applications can be submitted online via the official website. The registration process will run from 30 May to 17 June 2025. Late applications will incur an additional fee.

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Who can apply?

Students who appeared for the 2025 board exams and received a ‘compartment’ in any subject are eligible to apply. Students who passed the exam but wish to improve their marks can also apply.
Regular students who received a compartment must apply through their school.

CBSE: Exam Dates

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations will be held from 15 July 2025. The detailed timetable (datesheet) will be released soon on the official website. Class 10 students are allowed to take the exam in a maximum of two subjects. Class 12 students can only take the exam to improve marks in one subject.

CBSE Supplementary Exam Form: How to Apply

Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
Click on the ‘Private Candidate Supplementary Examination 2025’ section.
Fill in the required details and select the subjects for the exam.
Upload photos and documents.
Pay the application fee online.
Download and save the confirmation page after submission.
It is important to note that no changes can be made to the application once submitted; therefore, ensure all details are carefully filled.

CBSE: Application Fee

In India: ₹300 per subject
In Nepal: ₹1,000 per subject
In other countries: ₹2,000 per subject
A late fee of ₹2,000 will be charged for applications submitted after the deadline. Payment can be made via debit/credit card or net banking.

News / Education News / CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

National News

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

in 3 hours

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Jaipur

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

in 1 hour

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

Cricket News

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

in 5 hours

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

World

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

Education News

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

in 5 hours

Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

Education News

Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

in 5 hours

ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

Education News

ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

in 41 minutes

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

in 36 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.