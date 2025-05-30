CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Who can apply? Students who appeared for the 2025 board exams and received a ‘compartment’ in any subject are eligible to apply. Students who passed the exam but wish to improve their marks can also apply.

Regular students who received a compartment must apply through their school.

CBSE: Exam Dates The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations will be held from 15 July 2025. The detailed timetable (datesheet) will be released soon on the official website. Class 10 students are allowed to take the exam in a maximum of two subjects. Class 12 students can only take the exam to improve marks in one subject.

CBSE Supplementary Exam Form: How to Apply Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Private Candidate Supplementary Examination 2025’ section.

Fill in the required details and select the subjects for the exam.

Upload photos and documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page after submission.

It is important to note that no changes can be made to the application once submitted; therefore, ensure all details are carefully filled.