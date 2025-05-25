Central Bank of India Offers Jobs for Retirees

Offline Application Submission Required Following online application, the application form must also be submitted offline to the address below: Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Second Floor, CS Building, Pulimoodu, MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – 695001

Eligibility and Experience Applicants for the FLC Counselor position must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Computer literacy (MS Office, internet, typing) is essential, including typing in the local language. Preference will be given to candidates who have previously worked in a nationalised bank (e.g., SBI or RRBs) at Scale-I or above. Retired or voluntarily retired officers are particularly encouraged to apply.