Central Bank of India Offers Jobs for Retirees

No written examination will be conducted for this recruitment. Instead, candidates will be selected based on an interview and their qualifications. A good salary will also be offered for this position.

May 25, 2025 / 02:22 pm

Patrika Desk

CBI Vacancy

Bank Employee(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

CBI Vacancy 2025 Notification: A great opportunity awaits those seeking post-retirement employment. Central Bank of India has announced recruitment for the position of Counselor in the Thiruvananthapuram region. This contract-based recruitment will involve direct selection through interviews; no written examination is required. Applications opened on 21 May 2025 and will close on 4 June 2025. Interested candidates must submit their applications, filled in the prescribed bank format, to the relevant regional office.

Offline Application Submission Required

Following online application, the application form must also be submitted offline to the address below:

Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Second Floor, CS Building, Pulimoodu, MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – 695001

Eligibility and Experience

Applicants for the FLC Counselor position must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Computer literacy (MS Office, internet, typing) is essential, including typing in the local language. Preference will be given to candidates who have previously worked in a nationalised bank (e.g., SBI or RRBs) at Scale-I or above. Retired or voluntarily retired officers are particularly encouraged to apply.

Selection Process and Salary

Selection will be based solely on an interview. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹25,000. The appointment is for one year, extendable based on performance. For more information and to download the application form, visit the bank’s official website: www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

