Central Bank of India Offers Jobs for Retirees

Offline Application Submission Required Following online application, the application form must also be submitted offline to the address below: Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Second Floor, CS Building, Pulimoodu, MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – 695001
Eligibility and Experience
Applicants for the FLC Counselor position must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Computer literacy (MS Office, internet, typing) is essential, including typing in the local language. Preference will be given to candidates who have previously worked in a nationalised bank (e.g., SBI or RRBs) at Scale-I or above. Retired or voluntarily retired officers are particularly encouraged to apply.
Selection Process and Salary Selection will be based solely on an interview. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹25,000. The appointment is for one year, extendable based on performance. For more information and to download the application form, visit the bank’s official website: www.centralbankofindia.co.in.