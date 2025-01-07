CG Board 2025: 6,000 Fewer Students Registered for Exams – What's the Reason?

In the 2023-24 academic year, 24,833 students registered for the class 10th and 12th examinations. While in the 2022-23 academic year, the number of registered candidates was 28,974. The figures show a decrease of 6,164 candidates within three years. This can be considered a significant drop in the number of candidates, or it could be said that there is a decline in students’ interest in education.

CG Board Exam 2025: Officials’ Arguments Patrika Campaign: These figures are of registered candidates released by the District Education Department for each academic year’s board examination. Even so, the department does not seem to be serious about raising awareness about education among children. However, officials of the District Education Department are citing several different reasons for the decrease in the number of candidates.

The officials argue that students of classes 10th and 12th in the Swami Atmanand English Medium schools operating in the district—Pump House, Hardibajar, and Pali—are appearing for the CBSE board examination. These students previously appeared for the CG Board. A reduction in the number of employees in public sector undertakings and institutions is also being cited as a reason.

Some School Students are Joining the CBSE Board Korba’s DEO, Tamishwar Prasad Upadhyay, said that there are several reasons for the decrease in the number of registered students appearing for the CG Board examination. Some students from Swami Atmanand schools are appearing for the CBSE board examination, while a decrease in the number of employees in several public institutions and companies may also be a factor.

The interest of students appearing for the CG Board examination in the district has decreased. The number of candidates has decreased by more than six thousand within three years. However, the department has not paid attention to raising awareness about education among students. Although officials are giving several reasons for the decrease in the number of candidates.