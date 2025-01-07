scriptCG Board 2025: 6,000 Fewer Students Registered for Exams – What's the Reason? | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Board 2025: 6,000 Fewer Students Registered for Exams – What's the Reason?

CG Board 2025: A total of 22,810 students have registered for the High and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board this session in Korba district.

Jan 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

cg news
CG Board 2025: In Korba district of Chhattisgarh, 22,810 students have registered for the High and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board this session. This includes 13,367 class 10th and 9,443 class 12th registered students.
In the 2023-24 academic year, 24,833 students registered for the class 10th and 12th examinations. While in the 2022-23 academic year, the number of registered candidates was 28,974. The figures show a decrease of 6,164 candidates within three years. This can be considered a significant drop in the number of candidates, or it could be said that there is a decline in students’ interest in education.

CG Board Exam 2025: Officials’ Arguments

Patrika Campaign: These figures are of registered candidates released by the District Education Department for each academic year’s board examination. Even so, the department does not seem to be serious about raising awareness about education among children. However, officials of the District Education Department are citing several different reasons for the decrease in the number of candidates.
The officials argue that students of classes 10th and 12th in the Swami Atmanand English Medium schools operating in the district—Pump House, Hardibajar, and Pali—are appearing for the CBSE board examination. These students previously appeared for the CG Board. A reduction in the number of employees in public sector undertakings and institutions is also being cited as a reason.

Some School Students are Joining the CBSE Board

Korba’s DEO, Tamishwar Prasad Upadhyay, said that there are several reasons for the decrease in the number of registered students appearing for the CG Board examination. Some students from Swami Atmanand schools are appearing for the CBSE board examination, while a decrease in the number of employees in several public institutions and companies may also be a factor.
The interest of students appearing for the CG Board examination in the district has decreased. The number of candidates has decreased by more than six thousand within three years. However, the department has not paid attention to raising awareness about education among students. Although officials are giving several reasons for the decrease in the number of candidates.

Number of Students Registered for the CG Board Examination

Academic Year 10th 12th Total

2024-25 13367 9443 22810

2023-24 14269 10564 24833

2022-23 14580 14394 28974

2021-22 15830 11810 27640

