Education News

Check Patliputra University Part 3 Results Easily: Step-by-Step Guide

PPU Result: Students can check their results on the university’s official website, ppup.ac.in.

PatnaJun 27, 2025 / 12:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Patliputra University Result Part 3

Patliputra University Result Part 3(PPU)

PPU: Important information regarding Patliputra University (PPU) has been released. Patna-based Patliputra University (PPU) has declared the results for the BA, BSc, and BCom Part 3 examinations of 2025. Students who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the university’s official website, ppup.ac.in. The BA, BSc, and BCom Part 3 examinations were held from 21 April to 30 April 2025. The university has now released the results for all these courses online.

Patliputra University Result Part 3: How to Check PPU Part 3 Result 2025?

To view the result, first visit the university’s official website, ppup.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘BA, BSc, BCom Part 3 Result 2025’ link.
Now fill in the required information, such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
After filling in all the details, click on the submit button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard as a PDF and take a printout for future reference.

What will be included in the result?

Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Percentage
Pass/Fail status
Rank (if applicable)
And other necessary information

Students are advised to carefully check the downloaded result and contact the university in case of any discrepancies.

Patliputra University Established in 2018

Patliputra University is a public/state university located in Patna, Bihar. It was established in 2018 and has more than 25 constituent colleges, 2 government girls’ colleges, 125 affiliated colleges, and 3 minority colleges. In addition, Patliputra University is linked to several colleges in Patna and Nalanda districts of Bihar.

