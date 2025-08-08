Check Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 Directly via this Link

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025: Students eagerly awaiting the Animal Attendant recruitment result finally have an update. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the final result for the Animal Attendant direct recruitment – 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students had been awaiting this result for several months. The exam was conducted for a total of 6433 posts; 5713 posts were for non-scheduled areas and 720 for scheduled areas. The board has now released the results for 5778 posts.