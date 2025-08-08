8 August 2025,

Friday

Education News

Check Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 Directly via this Link

To view the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025
Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025: Students eagerly awaiting the Animal Attendant recruitment result finally have an update. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the final result for the Animal Attendant direct recruitment – 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students had been awaiting this result for several months. The exam was conducted for a total of 6433 posts; 5713 posts were for non-scheduled areas and 720 for scheduled areas. The board has now released the results for 5778 posts.

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025: How to Check the Result

To view the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Animal Attendant Result’ link. The result PDF will then open. Search for your name and roll number within the PDF.

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Exam: Exam Dates

The Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Exam was held on 1, 2, and 3 December last year. 1,763,897 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 1,052,565 appeared. The answer key was released on 24 January. The final result has now been released.

Objections Regarding Scaling

There was controversy surrounding the scaling process in this exam. Several candidates raised objections, leading to a petition filed in court. A temporary stay on the release of the final result was imposed, but this stay was lifted by the High Court on Monday, allowing for the release of the results.

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 09:16 am

Check Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 Directly via this Link
