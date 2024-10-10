More students of IIT Bombay prefer this branch over CS

scriptMore students of IIT Bombay prefer this branch over CS | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT Bombay: This year, after Computer Science, IIT Bombay students have chosen Electrical Engineering as their second preference.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 06:08 pm

Patrika Desk

According to a report shared by the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) under the Joint Admission Board (JAB), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) has emerged as the most popular branch in IIT Bombay, with 25,481 students opting for it. Last year, the number of students who opted for Computer Science was 21,893.

Electrical Engineering second most popular choice

This year, after Computer Science, IIT Bombay students have chosen Electrical Engineering as their second preference. According to the applications received, the number of students who opted for Electrical Engineering is 21,811. There has been a significant increase of over 15% in the popularity of Electrical Engineering, followed by Mechanical Engineering, which has seen a rise of nearly 19% (19,469) in its popularity.

Civil Engineering is the least preferred branch

On the other hand, students have shown a greater preference for Chemical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering over Civil Engineering. Chemical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering have been chosen by students as their fourth and fifth preferences, respectively. While 15,430 students opted for Chemical Engineering, 16,174 students chose Aerospace Engineering. Civil Engineering has emerged as the sixth most popular course, with 15,061 students opting for it, which is an increase of 18.40% over last year’s 12,720.

Other branches that have seen an increase in popularity

Textile Engineering, Materials Science, Energy Engineering, and Environmental Science and Engineering have also seen a significant increase in their popularity, with a growth of 23.53%, 19.43%, and 27.43%, respectively. Instrumentation Engineering has also seen an increase in popularity, with over 9,700 students showing interest. The largest increase (38%) has been seen in the number of students opting for Chemistry, which has risen from 4,559 last year to 6,322 this year.

IIT Bombay: first choice

IIT Bombay is one of the top engineering colleges in India. In the recently released NIRF ranking, IIT Bombay secured the third position in the engineering category. In the QS World University Ranking 2025, IIT Bombay ranked 118th and 635th in the global university rankings. IIT Bombay is known for its engineering programs, faculty members, resources, research quality, and opportunities. The institution is usually the first choice for engineering students. This year, IIT Bombay has received nearly 1.9 lakh applications for various engineering branches.

