CISCE Alters Marksheet and Certificate Format for Student Convenience

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has changed the format of its marksheets and certificates. Read the full story here.

Jun 09, 2025 / 01:46 pm

Patrika Desk

CISCI Marksheet and Certificate Format Changes
CISCE Marksheet and Certificate Format Changed: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has changed the format of its marksheets and certificates. The class 10 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and class 12 (Indian School Certificate) marksheets and certificates are now printed together on a single document. Previously, the certificate and marksheet were issued as separate documents on different sheets.

Marksheet and Certificate to be Published in a Single Document

Previously, the marksheet displayed the marks and percentage obtained in the respective subjects, while the certificate showed the grades. This year, a column has been added to the marksheet to include the grades as well. CISCE says this will be more convenient for students, eliminating the need to manage two separate documents.

Board Now Issues Migration Certificates

Furthermore, for the first time, the migration certificates for class 12 students are also being printed by the board itself. Previously, the board only provided a template. Schools were responsible for filling it out, printing it, and distributing it to students. This often led to spelling errors and inconvenience for students. With the council now printing the migration certificates, the possibility of errors is significantly reduced.
For your information, the UP Board also issues marksheets and certificates together. However, previously, the UP Board also issued marksheets and certificates separately. Now, they are issued together. This year, the ISC and ICSE marksheets and certificates have been printed together.

