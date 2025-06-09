CISCE Alters Marksheet and Certificate Format for Student Convenience

Marksheet and Certificate to be Published in a Single Document Previously, the marksheet displayed the marks and percentage obtained in the respective subjects, while the certificate showed the grades. This year, a column has been added to the marksheet to include the grades as well. CISCE says this will be more convenient for students, eliminating the need to manage two separate documents.

Board Now Issues Migration Certificates Furthermore, for the first time, the migration certificates for class 12 students are also being printed by the board itself. Previously, the board only provided a template. Schools were responsible for filling it out, printing it, and distributing it to students. This often led to spelling errors and inconvenience for students. With the council now printing the migration certificates, the possibility of errors is significantly reduced.

For your information, the UP Board also issues marksheets and certificates together. However, previously, the UP Board also issued marksheets and certificates separately. Now, they are issued together. This year, the ISC and ICSE marksheets and certificates have been printed together.