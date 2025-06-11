scriptCLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens | Latest News | Patrika News
CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

The revised results for CLAT PG 2025 have been released. Registration for counselling has commenced. Learn about important dates, fee details, and the complete counselling process.

Jun 11, 2025 / 05:25 pm

Patrika Desk

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out (Image Source: AI)

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out: The revised result for the Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025 has been released. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU Consortium) shared this update on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The counselling process has also commenced with this revised result.

11-13 June: CLAT Counselling Registration 2025

Registration for counselling began on 11 June and will continue until 5 PM on 13 June. Interested candidates must register by logging into their CLAT accounts. During registration, candidates are required to provide preferences for at least 15 colleges. These preferences can be changed multiple times during the registration period.

CLAT PG 2025 Examination and Court Order

The CLAT PG 2025 examination was conducted on 1 December 2024 at over 140 exam centres across the country. Following a recent Delhi High Court order, the consortium updated the final answer key. This update led to the removal of two questions and a revision of the results, subsequently releasing a revised scorecard.

How to Check Your CLAT PG 2025 Result

Students who appeared for the exam can view and download their scorecards by logging into the CLAT 2025 portal using their registration number and password.

Category-wise Counselling Fees

General Category: ₹30,000
SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD Category: ₹20,000

This fee must be paid during the counselling process. If you choose to freeze a seat, this fee is non-refundable.

Understanding ‘Freeze’, ‘Float’, and ‘Exit’ Options

Freeze: If a candidate is satisfied with a college, they can freeze their seat.
Float: Candidates can participate in the next list, awaiting a better option.

Exit: Candidates can opt out of the counselling process.

Admission Process

Successful CLAT PG candidates will be called for counselling rounds based on the rank list and seat matrix released by the National Law Universities. In each round, students must log in to their CLAT accounts to confirm their participation in the counselling.

