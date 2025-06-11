CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

11-13 June: CLAT Counselling Registration 2025 Registration for counselling began on 11 June and will continue until 5 PM on 13 June. Interested candidates must register by logging into their CLAT accounts. During registration, candidates are required to provide preferences for at least 15 colleges. These preferences can be changed multiple times during the registration period.

CLAT PG 2025 Examination and Court Order The CLAT PG 2025 examination was conducted on 1 December 2024 at over 140 exam centres across the country. Following a recent Delhi High Court order, the consortium updated the final answer key. This update led to the removal of two questions and a revision of the results, subsequently releasing a revised scorecard.

How to Check Your CLAT PG 2025 Result Students who appeared for the exam can view and download their scorecards by logging into the CLAT 2025 portal using their registration number and password. Category-wise Counselling Fees General Category: ₹30,000

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD Category: ₹20,000 This fee must be paid during the counselling process. If you choose to freeze a seat, this fee is non-refundable. Understanding ‘Freeze’, ‘Float’, and ‘Exit’ Options Freeze: If a candidate is satisfied with a college, they can freeze their seat.