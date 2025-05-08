Counselling irregularities alleged: Favouritism in teacher postings

In fact, during the online counselling in the Education Department, there are no rules regarding the display of schools. The department releases the list of schools on the portal arbitrarily or as per the minister’s orders. Remote schools are shown first, while positions remain vacant in urban areas. Due to this arbitrariness, teachers are forced to choose remote schools. Additionally, there are no fixed rules for counselling in the Education Department; the department frequently changes its rules.

Allegations of Extending Deadlines to Benefit Certain Individuals Controversy has erupted over the extension of the joining date for promoted principals and vice-principals from senior teachers and vice-principals to principals until 14 May by the Education Department. Organisations allege that the Director of Secondary Education issued an order setting the joining date as 14 May, an order issued after 11 am on 5 May. Previously, the last date for joining for those promoted to these posts was set as 5 May. With 4 May being a Sunday, the promoted officers were relieved of their duties on 3 May. Controversy has erupted over the extension of the joining date for promoted principals and vice-principals from senior teachers and vice-principals to principals until 14 May by the Education Department. Organisations allege that the Director of Secondary Education issued an order setting the joining date as 14 May, an order issued after 11 am on 5 May. Previously, the last date for joining for those promoted to these posts was set as 5 May. With 4 May being a Sunday, the promoted officers were relieved of their duties on 3 May.

Transparent rules for counselling on direct recruitment and promotions should be established in the Education Department. Counselling is conducted differently each time. All vacant positions, including those in urban areas, should be made available during counselling. Teachers who are spouses should also receive preference in counselling.

Demand for Prime Locations During Transfers There is constant movement regarding transfers in the Education Department. There is always demand from teachers, including vice-principals, principals, and secondary grade teachers, to join schools in urban areas or along roadsides. Due to this demand, urban schools are filled through transfers. Teacher organisations allege that the department deliberately does not display the list of prime location schools on the portal.