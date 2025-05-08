scriptCounselling irregularities alleged: Favouritism in teacher postings | Latest News | Patrika News
Counselling irregularities alleged: Favouritism in teacher postings

Teacher organisations allege that the department is deliberately withholding the list of schools in prime locations from the portal to manipulate postings.

May 08, 2025 / 10:12 am

Patrika Desk

Recently, approximately ten thousand promotions were completed in the Rajasthan Education Department. In Jaipur, the promoted teachers were assigned schools through online counselling. Thousands of teachers have been posted to schools 300 to 400 kilometres away from their current districts. Furthermore, many teachers have been sent to remote villages. This has led to protests from the teachers.
In fact, during the online counselling in the Education Department, there are no rules regarding the display of schools. The department releases the list of schools on the portal arbitrarily or as per the minister’s orders. Remote schools are shown first, while positions remain vacant in urban areas. Due to this arbitrariness, teachers are forced to choose remote schools. Additionally, there are no fixed rules for counselling in the Education Department; the department frequently changes its rules.
Shiksha Sankul Jaipur (शिक्षा संकुल जयपुर)

Allegations of Extending Deadlines to Benefit Certain Individuals

Controversy has erupted over the extension of the joining date for promoted principals and vice-principals from senior teachers and vice-principals to principals until 14 May by the Education Department. Organisations allege that the Director of Secondary Education issued an order setting the joining date as 14 May, an order issued after 11 am on 5 May. Previously, the last date for joining for those promoted to these posts was set as 5 May. With 4 May being a Sunday, the promoted officers were relieved of their duties on 3 May.
Transparent rules for counselling on direct recruitment and promotions should be established in the Education Department. Counselling is conducted differently each time. All vacant positions, including those in urban areas, should be made available during counselling. Teachers who are spouses should also receive preference in counselling.

Demand for Prime Locations During Transfers

There is constant movement regarding transfers in the Education Department. There is always demand from teachers, including vice-principals, principals, and secondary grade teachers, to join schools in urban areas or along roadsides. Due to this demand, urban schools are filled through transfers. Teacher organisations allege that the department deliberately does not display the list of prime location schools on the portal.
Vipin Prakash Sharma, State President, Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers’ Association

Education Minister Says No Arbitrariness

Madan Dilawar, Education Minister said “there is no arbitrariness in the counselling. The effort is to prioritize posting teachers where they are most needed. If urban schools are opened, no one will go to remote areas”.

