scriptCSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The NTA has released the notification for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025. Registration has begun. Candidates wishing to participate in this national-level examination can fill out the form by visiting csirnet.nta.ac.in or csirnet.ntaonline.in.

Jun 04, 2025 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Application, csirnet.nta.ac.in, CSIR UGC NET 2025, CSIR UGC NET, CSIR UGC, CSIR,

CSIR UGC Net June 2025 (image Source: AI)

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination. The online application process has also commenced with the notification. Candidates aspiring to become Junior Research Fellows (JRF) or Assistant Professors can now fill out their application forms by visiting csirnet.nta.ac.in or csirnet.ntaonline.in.

Important Dates

Application Commences – 3 June 2025

Online Application Deadline – 23 June 2025

Fee Payment Deadline – 24 June 2025 (Until 11:59 PM)

Correction Window – 25 and 26 June 2025 (Until 11:59 PM)
Exam Dates – 26, 27 and 28 July 2025

What is CSIR UGC NET?

This examination is conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for its operation. Its aim is to select eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Lecturer/Assistant Professor positions across the country. Note that this examination is only valid for subjects related to Science and Technology.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: An M.Sc. or equivalent degree in the relevant subject from a recognised institution is required. A minimum of 55% marks is necessary for the general category, while reserved categories receive relaxation.
The maximum age for JRF is 30 years (as of 1 July 2025).

There is no upper age limit for Lectureship/Assistant Professor.

Subjects Covered in the Examination

The subjects for which the CSIR UGC NET is conducted are shared below.
701: Chemical Sciences

702: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

703: Life Sciences

704: Mathematical Sciences

705: Physical Sciences

Exam Pattern and Mode

All papers will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Language options – Available in both Hindi and English.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website: csirnet.ntaonline.in

Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration.
Login and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and submit the fee.

Submit the application and take a printout.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in research or teaching in the field of science, this examination is a golden opportunity for you. Apply in time and start your preparation.

News / Education News / CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

National News

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

in 4 hours

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

National News

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

in 4 hours

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

in 8 minutes

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

in 24 minutes

Latest Education News

CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Education News

CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

in 5 hours

DU SOL 2025 Registrations Open

Education News

DU SOL 2025 Registrations Open

in 2 hours

Bihar Announces 4799 Government Jobs

Jobs

Bihar Announces 4799 Government Jobs

in 2 hours

Bihar Cabinet Approves 1200 New Government Jobs

Education News

Bihar Cabinet Approves 1200 New Government Jobs

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.