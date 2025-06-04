CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Important Dates Application Commences – 3 June 2025 Online Application Deadline – 23 June 2025 Fee Payment Deadline – 24 June 2025 (Until 11:59 PM) Correction Window – 25 and 26 June 2025 (Until 11:59 PM)

Exam Dates – 26, 27 and 28 July 2025 What is CSIR UGC NET? This examination is conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for its operation. Its aim is to select eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Lecturer/Assistant Professor positions across the country. Note that this examination is only valid for subjects related to Science and Technology.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification: An M.Sc. or equivalent degree in the relevant subject from a recognised institution is required. A minimum of 55% marks is necessary for the general category, while reserved categories receive relaxation.

The maximum age for JRF is 30 years (as of 1 July 2025). There is no upper age limit for Lectureship/Assistant Professor. Subjects Covered in the Examination The subjects for which the CSIR UGC NET is conducted are shared below.

701: Chemical Sciences 702: Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 703: Life Sciences 704: Mathematical Sciences 705: Physical Sciences Exam Pattern and Mode All papers will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Language options – Available in both Hindi and English. How to Apply? Visit the official website: csirnet.ntaonline.in Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration.

Login and fill out the application form. Upload documents and submit the fee. Submit the application and take a printout. If you are interested in pursuing a career in research or teaching in the field of science, this examination is a golden opportunity for you. Apply in time and start your preparation.