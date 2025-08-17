CSIR NET Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released? How to Check

CSIR NET Result 2025: The CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam result will be released soon. The wait for candidates who appeared in this exam is about to end. The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, and its provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2025, on the official website. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in this exam to get an opportunity for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or as an Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.
To view the result, first visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Regarding the minimum qualifying marks to pass this exam, a minimum of 33% marks is mandatory for General, EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) category candidates. For SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and PwD (Persons with Disability) candidates, this limit is set at 25%.
The CSIR NET is conducted in five major science-related subjects: Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Earth Sciences. Each subject has a separate syllabus, question paper, and minimum cut-off.