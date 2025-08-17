Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

CSIR NET Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released? How to Check

The examination was conducted on 28 July 2025, and the provisional answer key was released on 1 August 2025 on the official website.

Aug 17, 2025

CSIR NET Result 2025: The CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam result will be released soon. The wait for candidates who appeared in this exam is about to end. The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, and its provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2025, on the official website. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in this exam to get an opportunity for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or as an Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.

How to Check the Result

To view the result, first visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

  • On the website's homepage, click on the “CSIR NET June 2025 Result” link.
  • Then, fill in the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • After this, the result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. It can then be downloaded.
  • Candidates must also ensure their registered mobile number and email ID are active to receive all result-related information in a timely manner.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Regarding the minimum qualifying marks to pass this exam, a minimum of 33% marks is mandatory for General, EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) category candidates. For SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and PwD (Persons with Disability) candidates, this limit is set at 25%.

Subjects Covered in the Exam

The CSIR NET is conducted in five major science-related subjects: Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Earth Sciences. Each subject has a separate syllabus, question paper, and minimum cut-off.

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 10:39 am

Education News / CSIR NET Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released? How to Check
