Education News

CUET PG 2025: How to File Objections After Answer Key Release

Approximately 4.12 lakh candidates participated in the CUET PG 2025 examination. The exam was conducted in 43 shifts over 16 days. The exam awarded 4 marks for each correct answer, while deducting 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Apr 23, 2025 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on its official website, exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. The answer key is available for a total of 157 subjects. The examination was conducted from 13 March to 1 April 2025 across the country in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Objection Filing Process and Deadline

Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding any answer in the answer key can submit their objections online until 12 midnight on 24 April. A fee of ₹200 has been set for each objection, payable online. After reviewing the objections received on the provisional answer key, the NTA will release the final answer key and results. According to media reports, the exam results may be released soon.

CUET PG 2025: How to File an Objection

  • To file an objection, first visit the official website exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
    Then click on the ‘CUET PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key’ link.
  • Enter your application number and password to log in.
  • Select the question you have an objection to and provide your reason.
  • Pay the fee and submit.

CUET PG 2025: Important Information Related to the Exam

Approximately 4.12 lakh candidates participated in the CUET PG 2025 examination. This exam was conducted in 43 shifts over 16 days. The exam awards 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. Successful candidates through this exam will gain admission to master's courses in central universities including Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and others.

