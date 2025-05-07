CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released

Exam Pattern The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be divided into three sections.

Section I: Language related questions

Section II: Domain-specific subjects

Section III: General Aptitude Test

Each test paper will have 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and all questions must be answered. A total of 60 minutes will be allotted for one test paper. Five marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. The maximum score for each paper will be 250 marks.