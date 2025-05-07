CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released

Exam PatternThe CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be divided into three sections.
Section I: Language related questions
Section II: Domain-specific subjects
Section III: General Aptitude Test
How to Download the CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2025
- First, visit cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘Advance City Intimation for CUET (UG) 2025’ on the homepage.
- On the new page, enter your application ID, date of birth, etc., and submit.
- Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen, which you can save or print for future reference.