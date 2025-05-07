scriptCUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released | Latest News | Patrika News
CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released

Each test paper will contain 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and all questions must be answered. A total of 60 minutes will be allotted for each test paper.

May 07, 2025 / 04:59 pm

Patrika Desk

CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2025

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, on 7 May 2025. The examination will now be held between 13 May and 3 June 2025. Previously, the dates were scheduled between 8 May and 1 June, but the NTA has revised them. Candidates appearing for CUET 2025 can download the “Advance City Intimation Slip” from the website using their application number and password. Note that this slip only provides information about the exam city and date; it is not the admit card.

Exam Pattern

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be divided into three sections.
Section I: Language related questions
Section II: Domain-specific subjects
Section III: General Aptitude Test
Each test paper will have 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and all questions must be answered. A total of 60 minutes will be allotted for one test paper. Five marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. The maximum score for each paper will be 250 marks.

How to Download the CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2025

  • First, visit cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link ‘Advance City Intimation for CUET (UG) 2025’ on the homepage.
  • On the new page, enter your application ID, date of birth, etc., and submit.
  • Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen, which you can save or print for future reference.

