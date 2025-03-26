CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: Last Date Announced

Deadline for Form Corrections NTA had earlier extended the last date for online registration for CUET UG 2025. According to the extended application date, candidates were allowed to apply until 24 March 2025. The correction window will open today. Candidates have until 26 to 28 March to make corrections to their CUET UG application forms.

CUET UG Exam Date The CUET UG 2025 exam is scheduled from 8 May to 1 June 2025. This exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages for a total of 37 subjects. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. The exam may be conducted in multiple shifts. Candidates can choose a maximum of 5 subjects, including language and general aptitude tests.