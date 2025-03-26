scriptCUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: Last Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: Last Date Announced

CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: The correction window for the CUET UG exam application forms will open today. Students who wish to make corrections to any information in their forms can do so by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

BharatMar 26, 2025 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

CUET UG 2025 Correction Window
CUET UG 2025 Correction Window: Big news for students participating in the Common Entrance Test. The correction window for the CUET UG exam application forms will open today. Students who wish to correct any information in the form can make corrections by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Deadline for Form Corrections

NTA had earlier extended the last date for online registration for CUET UG 2025. According to the extended application date, candidates were allowed to apply until 24 March 2025. The correction window will open today. Candidates have until 26 to 28 March to make corrections to their CUET UG application forms.

CUET UG Exam Date

The CUET UG 2025 exam is scheduled from 8 May to 1 June 2025. This exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages for a total of 37 subjects. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. The exam may be conducted in multiple shifts. Candidates can choose a maximum of 5 subjects, including language and general aptitude tests.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must have passed their 12th standard to be eligible for this exam. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for their 12th standard or equivalent examination in 2025 are eligible for this entrance examination.

