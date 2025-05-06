CUET UG 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates to be Announced

Exam to be Held Next Week Reports suggest the exam has been postponed until next week because the NTA failed to release city slips and admit cards. Postponing the exam to next week will give the NTA sufficient time to issue these.
New Dates to be Released Soon The postponement of the CUET exam has caused considerable distress to lakhs of students and their parents. However, the NTA will soon announce the new dates on its official website. Approximately 13.5 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG exam this year, exceeding last year’s numbers. This record number of registrations may complicate the admission process.
Exam to be Held in CBT Mode This year’s CUET UG exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All 37 subjects will be examined online, with students given 60 minutes per subject. Each subject will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will be held in two to three shifts, with a different schedule for each day, which will be released in detail.