CUSAT CAT 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

The CUSAT CAT 2025 examination was conducted on 10, 11, and 12 May at various examination centres across the state in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Jun 04, 2025 / 05:43 pm

Patrika Desk

CUSAT CAT Result 2025

CUSAT CAT Result 2025(Official Site)

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the university’s official website, cusat.ac.in. The university administration shared the results through a press conference.

When was the exam held?

The CUSAT CAT 2025 was conducted on 10, 11, and 12 May at various examination centres across the state in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam was held for admission to B.Tech, Marine Engineering, and other undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

How to check your result

To view the result, first visit the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.
Click on the “CUSAT CAT 2025 Result” link available on the website’s homepage.
Then, enter your application number and password on the login page.
After filling in the information, click on the submit button.
The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.
CUSAT CAT Result 2025 Direct Link

When will the counselling be held?

Candidates who pass the exam will now have to participate in the counselling process. It is expected that the counselling may begin at the end of June. In this process, students will have to choose their preferred course and college, undergo document verification, and go through the seat allotment process.

