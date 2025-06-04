CUSAT CAT 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

When was the exam held? The CUSAT CAT 2025 was conducted on 10, 11, and 12 May at various examination centres across the state in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam was held for admission to B.Tech, Marine Engineering, and other undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

How to check your result To view the result, first visit the official website,

Click on the “CUSAT CAT 2025 Result” link available on the website’s homepage.

Then, enter your application number and password on the login page.

After filling in the information, click on the submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.

