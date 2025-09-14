Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

DDA Recruitment 2025: Over 1700 Vacancies Announced

This recruitment drive has different educational qualifications specified for different positions. Some positions require degrees such as LLB or degrees in Planning, Architecture, Engineering, B.Tech, and MCA.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

DDA recruitment 2025
DDA recruitment (Image-Freepik)

DDA Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. There is good news for candidates looking for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a major recruitment drive. The DDA has issued a notification to fill a total of 1732 posts, including Patwari, Nayab Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), and several others. The online registration process for these positions will begin on 6 October 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 5 November 2025.

DDA recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Different educational qualifications have been set for different posts in this recruitment. For some positions, degrees like LLB or degrees in Planning, Architecture, Engineering, B.Tech, and MCA are mandatory. For some posts, a postgraduate or graduate degree in Hindi/English will be considered eligible. In addition, opportunities are also available for stenographers, MTS, and 12th-pass candidates. More information related to this recruitment can be found in the notification.

Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidates will be selected based on a four-stage process: a written examination, typing/skill test, document verification, and a medical examination. Successful candidates will be given a good salary according to the 7th Pay Commission after selection. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500 to apply.

