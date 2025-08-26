Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Delhi High Court Recruitment: DSSSB Applications Open Today for 334 Posts

DSSSB Vacancy: A total of 334 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include 86 unreserved positions, 120 OBC positions, 23 SC positions, 34 ST positions, and 71 EWS positions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

DSSSB Vacancy: A great opportunity has arisen for candidates aspiring to work in the Delhi High Court. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the recruitment process for several positions in the Delhi High Court. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from today, 26 August 2025, by visiting the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for applying is 24 September.

DSSSB Vacancy: Number of Positions

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 334 positions will be filled. These include 86 unreserved positions, 120 OBC positions, 23 SC positions, 34 ST positions, and 71 EWS positions. The positions will be filled through two separate advertisements. The second recruitment involves a total of 20 positions, including those of Chauffeur/Driver and Dispatch Rider-cum-Process Server. All selected candidates will be appointed in the Delhi High Court.

Court Attendant – 295 positions
Court Attendant (S) – 22 positions
Court Attendant (L) – 1 position
Room Attendant (H) – 13 positions
Security Attendant – 3 positions

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board for all positions. For Dispatch Rider-cum-Process Server, a Class 10 pass with an LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) license and at least 2 years of experience is mandatory. The candidate's age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 27 years as of 1 January 2025. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year age relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation.

Delhi High Court Recruitment: Application Fee

OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹100. SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates are exempted from the fee. The application fee can only be paid online (Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking).

