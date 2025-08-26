Delhi High Court Recruitment: DSSSB Applications Open Today for 334 Posts

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board for all positions. For Dispatch Rider-cum-Process Server, a Class 10 pass with an LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) license and at least 2 years of experience is mandatory. The candidate's age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 27 years as of 1 January 2025. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year age relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation.