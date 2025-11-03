Delhi High Court Rules: Law Students Will No Longer Be Barred From Exams Due to Low Attendance

Delhi HC on Attendance (Image: Freepik)
Delhi HC on Attendance: In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has ruled that no law student in the country can be barred from taking examinations solely due to low attendance. The court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to amend its rules regarding mandatory attendance to alleviate mental pressure on students.
A division bench comprising Justice Praba M. Singh and Justice Sharma delivered this order while hearing a petition that the Supreme Court had suo motu initiated in 2016. The case was related to the suicide of Sushant Rohilla, a student at Amity University.
Sushant committed suicide in August 2016 after the college administration prevented him from appearing for his examinations due to insufficient attendance. This incident sparked nationwide questions about the stringent attendance rules in educational institutions.
The court stated, "The standards of legal education should not be so rigid that students break down mentally. The purpose of education is to uplift students, not to push them towards despair."
The Delhi High Court has directed the BCI to collaborate with student organisations, parents, and teachers to formulate new rules as soon as possible, ensuring the mental well-being of students.
Until new rules are established, the court has issued an interim order stating that no recognised law college, university, or institution will have the right to prevent a student from appearing for examinations or deny them promotion to the next academic year solely based on low attendance. No institution will enforce attendance rules stricter than the minimum percentage set by the BCI.
The court also instructed all law colleges to maintain transparency regarding student attendance. To achieve this, attendance records should be shared weekly on an online portal or mobile app. Parents should be informed about their wards' attendance monthly. Additional classes (online or offline) should be organised for students with low attendance.
The court clarified that this decision is not just for Sushant Rohilla's case but has been taken with the mental security and future of law students across the country in mind. Educational institutions should demonstrate sensitivity rather than rigidity.
