Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notification Released

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to work in the Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for new recruitment to the posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police. Young people who wish to apply for this recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in until 15 October 2025. A total of 552 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. Earlier, the application process for 7,565 vacancies for Constable posts in the Delhi Police has already begun.