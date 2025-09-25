Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notification Released

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to work in the Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for new recruitment to the posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police. Young people who wish to apply for this recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in until 15 October 2025. A total of 552 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. Earlier, the application process for 7,565 vacancies for Constable posts in the Delhi Police has already begun.
Through this recruitment, a total of 370 posts are to be filled for male candidates. 182 posts are reserved for female candidates.
Male
General (UR): 158
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 37
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 94
Scheduled Caste (SC): 48
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 33
Female
General (UR): 78
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 18
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 47
Scheduled Caste (SC): 23
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 16
Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, the candidate must have passed class 12 (with Science and Maths subjects) from a recognised board.
Alternatively, a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System will also be valid. Computer skills are essential, such as:
At least 1000 keystrokes in 15 minutes (English word processing), basic knowledge of MS Office and printing.
Age Limit
The age should be between 18 and 27 years as of 1 July 2025. The candidate's birth must be after 2 July 1998 and before 1 July 2007. Age relaxation will be given to SC, ST, OBC and other reserved categories as per rules.
Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month as per Pay Level-4. In addition, they will also receive DA (Dearness Allowance), HRA (House Rent Allowance), TA (Travel Allowance), medical facilities and the benefits of the National Pension System (NPS). For applying to this recruitment, a general and OBC male candidate will have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. No fee will be charged for female, SC/ST and ex-servicemen candidates.