Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notification Released

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 370 positions for male candidates. 182 positions are reserved for female candidates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025
Delhi Police Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-ChatGPT)

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to work in the Delhi Police. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for new recruitment to the posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police. Young people who wish to apply for this recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in until 15 October 2025. A total of 552 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. Earlier, the application process for 7,565 vacancies for Constable posts in the Delhi Police has already begun.

Number of Posts

Through this recruitment, a total of 370 posts are to be filled for male candidates. 182 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Male
General (UR): 158
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 37
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 94
Scheduled Caste (SC): 48
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 33

Female
General (UR): 78
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 18
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 47
Scheduled Caste (SC): 23
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 16

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, the candidate must have passed class 12 (with Science and Maths subjects) from a recognised board.
Alternatively, a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System will also be valid. Computer skills are essential, such as:
At least 1000 keystrokes in 15 minutes (English word processing), basic knowledge of MS Office and printing.

Age Limit

The age should be between 18 and 27 years as of 1 July 2025. The candidate's birth must be after 2 July 1998 and before 1 July 2007. Age relaxation will be given to SC, ST, OBC and other reserved categories as per rules.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month as per Pay Level-4. In addition, they will also receive DA (Dearness Allowance), HRA (House Rent Allowance), TA (Travel Allowance), medical facilities and the benefits of the National Pension System (NPS). For applying to this recruitment, a general and OBC male candidate will have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. No fee will be charged for female, SC/ST and ex-servicemen candidates.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 03:08 pm

English News / Education News / Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notification Released
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.