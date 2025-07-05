Delhi University: CSAS UG Admissions 2025 Second Phase Begins Next Week

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) is about to commence the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 for undergraduate (UG) course admissions. Candidates who haven't yet registered under CSAS Phase-1 are advised to register promptly. The application window for CSAS Phase-2 might be only a week long, so candidates must complete the process in a timely manner. The DU session will begin on 1 August 2025.
Regarding eligibility, candidates must have passed class 12th from any recognised Indian or foreign board/university, equivalent to 10+2 as per the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Furthermore, to gain admission to DU, candidates must have appeared in CUET (UG) 2025 in the subjects they studied and passed in their 12th-grade examinations.
To apply, visit the official Delhi University website at admission.uod.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘DU UG Admission 2025’ link.
Enter your registration details on the new page.
Submit and log in.
Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the fee.
Download the confirmation page after submission.
Keep a printout for future reference.
For application fee details, candidates should check the Delhi University website for updates after the registration process begins. For more information, regularly check the official DU website.