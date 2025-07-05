Delhi University: CSAS UG Admissions 2025 Second Phase Begins Next Week

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) is about to commence the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 for undergraduate (UG) course admissions. Candidates who haven't yet registered under CSAS Phase-1 are advised to register promptly. The application window for CSAS Phase-2 might be only a week long, so candidates must complete the process in a timely manner. The DU session will begin on 1 August 2025.