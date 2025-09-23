Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Delhi's Oldest University: A Top-Ranked Institution

India boasts hundreds of higher education institutions nationwide, with Delhi being a particularly popular destination for students from across the country. The city houses numerous top universities. But do you know which is Delhi's oldest university?

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Oldest University In Delhi
Oldest University In Delhi (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

India offers numerous excellent educational options, attracting students from various countries to pursue their studies. Hundreds of higher education institutions are spread across the nation. Delhi, India's capital, has always been a top choice for young people seeking education and career opportunities. It houses many top colleges and universities. However, when discussing the oldest university in Delhi, the first name that comes to mind is the University of Delhi (DU). It is not only the oldest university in Delhi but also ranks among the most prestigious educational institutions in the entire country. The University of Delhi consistently features in top rankings.

Oldest University In Delhi: Establishment and History

The University of Delhi was established in 1922 under an act of the British government. Initially, only three colleges were affiliated with the university: St. Stephen's College, Hindu College, and Ramjas College. Over time, more colleges joined, and today, over 90 colleges and institutions are affiliated with DU. In its more than 100-year history, the university has consistently contributed significantly to the quality of education and research. Thousands of students who have graduated from this university are excelling in diverse fields. University of Delhi alumni are making their mark in research, technology, science, and politics.

Delhi University: Academic Structure

The University of Delhi offers courses in almost every field, including arts, science, commerce, humanities, social sciences, and professional courses. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral level courses are available. Many departments are renowned for their research and innovation. This provides students with excellent opportunities both nationally and internationally. Many alumni hold top positions in leading companies.

DU: Included in Top Rankings

Nationally and internationally, the University of Delhi has consistently performed well in rankings. According to the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), DU is among the top universities in the country. It also holds a place in international lists such as the QS World University Rankings. According to the NIRF 2025 ranking, it is included in the list of top universities in the country. Its high-quality faculty, library facilities, and research opportunities make it a preferred choice for students.

Oldest University In Delhi: Student Life and Campus

The north and south campuses of the University of Delhi are well-known for their vibrant student life. Students participate in cultural, sporting, and other activities alongside their studies. The diverse student body, comprising students from various states and countries, creates a rich multicultural environment on campus.

Notable Alumni

DU has produced numerous prominent figures in politics, literature, sports, journalism, and cinema. Many former Prime Ministers, leaders, actors, and writers of the country have been students of this university. This is why DU's recognition extends beyond Delhi to national and global levels. The University of Delhi is not only the oldest university in Delhi but also ranks among the most prestigious educational institutions in the country.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Education News / Delhi's Oldest University: A Top-Ranked Institution
