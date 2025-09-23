Delhi's Oldest University: A Top-Ranked Institution

India offers numerous excellent educational options, attracting students from various countries to pursue their studies. Hundreds of higher education institutions are spread across the nation. Delhi, India's capital, has always been a top choice for young people seeking education and career opportunities. It houses many top colleges and universities. However, when discussing the oldest university in Delhi, the first name that comes to mind is the University of Delhi (DU). It is not only the oldest university in Delhi but also ranks among the most prestigious educational institutions in the entire country. The University of Delhi consistently features in top rankings.