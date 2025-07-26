Download SBI PO Admit Card 2025 via Direct Link

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this recruitment process can now download their hall tickets (SBI PO Admit Card 2025) from the official website sbi.co.in using their registration number and date of birth or password. The SBI PO preliminary exam will be held on 2, 4, and 5 August 2025. This year, a total of 541 positions are to be filled, of which 500 are for general recruitment, while 41 are under the backlog category.
For the SBI PO preliminary examination 2025, a total of 100 marks have been allotted. This exam is divided into three sections. All questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and candidates will have to solve all sections within a limited time.
English Language
Quantitative Aptitude
Reasoning Ability
First, go to the official website: sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.
Then, under the ‘Join SBI’ section, click on ‘Current Openings’.
Select the “Recruitment of Probationary Officers” link.
Click on “Download Call Letter for Preliminary Exam”.
Now, enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth or password on the login page.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a printout safe.
If the page does not open due to high traffic on the website, try again after some time or download it during the night. In case of any technical issues, candidates can contact SBI's official helpline. Carefully read and follow the instructions given in the admit card regarding the exam centre, reporting time, and other instructions.