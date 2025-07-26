Download SBI PO Admit Card 2025 via Direct Link

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this recruitment process can now download their hall tickets (SBI PO Admit Card 2025) from the official website sbi.co.in using their registration number and date of birth or password. The SBI PO preliminary exam will be held on 2, 4, and 5 August 2025. This year, a total of 541 positions are to be filled, of which 500 are for general recruitment, while 41 are under the backlog category.