DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score

Educational Qualifications Candidates must possess an engineering degree or a relevant degree as per the post requirements from a recognised university. Educational qualifications vary for each position. A GATE score is mandatory for all positions.
Details of Posts
- Scientist B (DRDO) – 127 posts
- Scientist/Engineer B (ADA) – 9 posts
- Scientist B – 12 posts
Age Limit
For the unreserved/EWS category, the maximum age limit for applying to this DRDO RAC recruitment is 35 years. For OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), the maximum age limit is 38 years, and for SC/ST, it is 40 years.
Application Fee
An application fee is required. Male candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹100. SC/ST/disabled persons and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.
How to Apply
Candidates must first visit the official website, rac.gov.in. Register on the homepage, fill out the form, and submit all documents. Then, pay the application fee.