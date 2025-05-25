scriptDRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score | Latest News | Patrika News
DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score

The Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (DRDO RAC) has announced recruitment for Scientist positions.

May 25, 2025 / 06:05 pm

Patrika Desk

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (DRDO RAC) has announced recruitment for the post of Scientist. Interested candidates can apply through the official DRDO RAC website at rac.gov.in. A total of 148 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess an engineering degree or a relevant degree as per the post requirements from a recognised university. Educational qualifications vary for each position. A GATE score is mandatory for all positions.

Details of Posts

  • Scientist B (DRDO) – 127 posts
  • Scientist/Engineer B (ADA) – 9 posts
  • Scientist B – 12 posts

Age Limit

For the unreserved/EWS category, the maximum age limit for applying to this DRDO RAC recruitment is 35 years. For OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), the maximum age limit is 38 years, and for SC/ST, it is 40 years.

Application Fee

An application fee is required. Male candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹100. SC/ST/disabled persons and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.

How to Apply

Candidates must first visit the official website, rac.gov.in. Register on the homepage, fill out the form, and submit all documents. Then, pay the application fee.

