DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Secure a Scientist Position via GATE Score

Educational Qualifications Candidates must possess an engineering degree or a relevant degree as per the post requirements from a recognised university. Educational qualifications vary for each position. A GATE score is mandatory for all positions.

Details of Posts Scientist B (DRDO) – 127 posts

Scientist/Engineer B (ADA) – 9 posts

Scientist B – 12 posts Age Limit For the unreserved/EWS category, the maximum age limit for applying to this DRDO RAC recruitment is 35 years. For OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), the maximum age limit is 38 years, and for SC/ST, it is 40 years.