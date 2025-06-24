DU Offers Foreign Language Certificate Courses

Note the Deadline The application process for these courses has started from 16 June 2025. The last date to apply is 12 July 2025. Candidates can apply for only one language. A prescribed fee of ₹200 will have to be paid to apply for any language.z

Studies in 8 Global Languages For your information, this is a part-time course designed keeping in mind students and working professionals. Delhi University currently provides training in 8 global languages. These include Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese. CIFL, run under the Open Learning Development Centre (ODLC), is affiliated with the University’s Departments of German and Romance Studies and East Asian Studies.

Students will receive a certificate On completion of this language course, all candidates and successful students will be given a certificate from Delhi University. The DU language course will commence in August and conclude in March 2026. Classes will be held on campus. The course fee is ₹10,000, plus an examination fee of ₹510. Students who have not previously enrolled at DU will also have to pay a one-time university enrolment fee of ₹300. The fee is non-refundable unless the course is cancelled by the university.