DU Offers Foreign Language Certificate Courses

CIFL has commenced the admission process for its part-time certificate courses in foreign languages for the 2025-26 academic year. Read the full story.

Jun 24, 2025 / 10:42 am

Patrika Desk

DU Foreign Language Courses: If you are also interested in learning different languages, then this news is for you. The Centre for Indian and Foreign Languages (CIFL) of Delhi University has started the admission process for part-time certificate courses in foreign languages in 2025-26. Interested candidates should visit the official website cifl.oldcdu.ac.in to apply.

Note the Deadline

The application process for these courses has started from 16 June 2025. The last date to apply is 12 July 2025. Candidates can apply for only one language. A prescribed fee of ₹200 will have to be paid to apply for any language.z

Studies in 8 Global Languages

For your information, this is a part-time course designed keeping in mind students and working professionals. Delhi University currently provides training in 8 global languages. These include Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese. CIFL, run under the Open Learning Development Centre (ODLC), is affiliated with the University’s Departments of German and Romance Studies and East Asian Studies.

Students will receive a certificate

On completion of this language course, all candidates and successful students will be given a certificate from Delhi University. The DU language course will commence in August and conclude in March 2026. Classes will be held on campus. The course fee is ₹10,000, plus an examination fee of ₹510. Students who have not previously enrolled at DU will also have to pay a one-time university enrolment fee of ₹300. The fee is non-refundable unless the course is cancelled by the university.

Application and Selection Process

To apply, the candidate must have a 12th or equivalent degree. Admission to this course will be based on merit, calculated using the top four subjects (including English or Hindi). For candidates from the unreserved category, a minimum of 50% marks in English or Hindi is mandatory. Reserved categories have been given relaxation. The minimum marks for candidates from reserved categories have been set at 45%. Graduate candidates are eligible for a 10% bonus weightage added to their eligibility score, and postgraduate candidates are eligible for a 15% bonus weightage.

