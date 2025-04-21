DU Summer Internship 2025: Know Eligibility, Stipend & Other Details

DU Summer Internship Duration This two-month internship (June and July) requires 20 hours of work per week from each candidate. A monthly stipend of ₹11,025 will be provided. Candidates must upload a recommendation letter from their college principal, department head, or institute head. This letter must be on official institute letterhead, dated on or after 15 April, and signed. Applications without this letter will not be accepted.

DU Summer Internship Registration Process First, visit the official Delhi University website.

Search for “DU Summer Internship 2025” in the search bar.

A new page will open containing the internship link.

Click on this link to access a new page.

DU Internship Important Details Carefully read all instructions provided in the form. Fill in your personal information, ensuring to mention your skills such as technical knowledge, soft skills, or research experience. Select your stream, and then fill in your college name, current year and semester, and details of any previous internships. Submit the required documents. Students will be contacted via email after submitting their application.