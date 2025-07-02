DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

Forms can be submitted until 10 July The university stated in its official statement that the deadline for submitting the Google Form for special examinations is 11:59 PM on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The university clarified that this special provision is only for students who were unable to take the exams due to circumstances related to Operation Sindur. Therefore, students will need to submit valid documentary evidence proving their inability to reach Delhi due to circumstances related to Operation Sindoor.

University to maintain records Controller Tuteja also explained that this new initiative is to protect students from academic disruption caused by unforeseen events (such as emergencies or sudden difficulties). To maintain fairness in the process, records of everything will be kept. He further stated that this step will benefit many students whose academic schedules were disrupted. The examination branch will announce these rescheduled exam dates, and it will only apply to verified applicants.