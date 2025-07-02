scriptDU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

Delhi University will hold special examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students who were unable to take their semester exams in May 2025 due to Operation Sindoor.

Jul 02, 2025 / 05:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi University

Delhi University ( photo – DU website )

Good news for Delhi University students who couldn’t take their semester exams in May 2025 due to Operation Sindoor. The university announced on Tuesday that these students will be given a special opportunity to take the exams. In an official statement on Tuesday, the Controller of Examinations, Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, said that affected undergraduate and postgraduate students of the 2024-25 academic year can retake their missed exams. These exams will be held on 13, 14, and 15 May.

Forms can be submitted until 10 July

The university stated in its official statement that the deadline for submitting the Google Form for special examinations is 11:59 PM on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The university clarified that this special provision is only for students who were unable to take the exams due to circumstances related to Operation Sindur. Therefore, students will need to submit valid documentary evidence proving their inability to reach Delhi due to circumstances related to Operation Sindoor.

University to maintain records

Controller Tuteja also explained that this new initiative is to protect students from academic disruption caused by unforeseen events (such as emergencies or sudden difficulties). To maintain fairness in the process, records of everything will be kept. He further stated that this step will benefit many students whose academic schedules were disrupted. The examination branch will announce these rescheduled exam dates, and it will only apply to verified applicants.

News / Education News / DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

Special

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

in 3 hours

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

4 hours ago

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

1 hour ago

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

1 day ago

Latest Education News

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

Education News

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

in 5 hours

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician Recruitment 2025

Education News

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician Recruitment 2025

in 3 hours

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

in 3 hours

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.