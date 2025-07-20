DU UG Admissions 2025: 93,166 Students Allotted Seats in First List

Delhi University (DU) released its first seat allocation list for undergraduate (UG) courses on Saturday, 19 July. A total of 93,166 students have been allocated colleges and courses in this first phase. Many students have accepted their allotted seats, while others have opted for an upgrade, hoping for better options. The DU administration stated that approximately 30% more seats than available were allocated to ensure no vacancies remain later. This year, the admission process is underway for 71,642 seats across 79 courses in 69 colleges of the university. Allocations have also been made under special categories. 1,325 single girl child applicants and 259 orphans have received seats.
If a student is dissatisfied with the seat allocated in the first list, they can choose the ‘float’ option. This keeps their chances open for a preferred college or course in the next round. Students satisfied with their allocated seat should choose the ‘freeze’ option, pay the fees, and complete their admission at the respective college. DU will release a list of seats remaining vacant after the first round on 24 July. Students can then re-enter their preferences between 24 and 25 July. The second seat allocation list will be released on 28 July at 5 PM.
DU's Dean of Admissions, Prof. Haneet Gandhi, stated that students should first accept their allocated seats. If a student chooses the ‘upgrade’ option, hoping for their preferred college, they must accept the next seat offered; the previous seat will be automatically cancelled. Prof. Gandhi also mentioned that students will see details related to the cutoff on their dashboards, making it easier for them to understand the marks at which admissions were granted in other categories.
Last date for accepting the seat: 21 July, until 4:59 PM
Last date for document verification and approval by the college: 22 July
Last date for paying the enrollment fee: 23 July
Date of release of the second seat allocation list: 28 July, 5 PM
Commencement of the academic session: 1 August