DU UG Admissions 2025: 93,166 Students Allotted Seats in First List

If a student is dissatisfied with the seat allocated in the first list, they can choose the ‘float’ option. This keeps their chances open for a preferred college or course in the next round. Students satisfied with their allocated seat should choose the ‘freeze’ option, pay the fees, and complete their admission at the respective college. DU will release a list of seats remaining vacant after the first round on 24 July. Students can then re-enter their preferences between 24 and 25 July. The second seat allocation list will be released on 28 July at 5 PM.