2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Eastern Railway Announces 3115 Apprentice Vacancies; Applications Open August 14th

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website rrcer.org. The application process for this recruitment will begin on 14 August and the last date to apply is 13 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Railway Jobs
Railway Jobs (Image Source: Patrika)

Railway Vacancy: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work with the railways. Eastern Railway has issued a notification for more than 3000 Apprentice positions across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website rrcer.org. The application process for this recruitment will begin on 14 August, and the last date for application is 13 September 2025.

Vacancy Details











































Division/WorkshopNumber of Positions
Howrah Division659
Liluah Workshop612
Sealdah Division440
Kanchrapara Workshop187
Malda Division138
Asansol Division412
Jamalpur Workshop667
Total Positions3115

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment is a minimum of 50% marks in Class 10. An ITI certificate from an NCVT/SCVT recognised institute in the relevant trade is also mandatory.

Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025)
Minimum Age: 15 years
Maximum Age: 24 years

Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation as per rules:
OBC: 3 years
SC/ST: 5 years
Divyang: 10 years

Selection Process and Stipend

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which will be based on the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI. Selected candidates will be called for document verification. Stipend will be provided under the Apprentice Act during the training period.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website www.rrcer.org.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the link related to “Apprentice Recruitment 2024”.
  • Fill in all the required information.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the fee (if applicable).
  • Submit the application form and keep a printout for your records.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 10:52 am

English News / Education News / Eastern Railway Announces 3115 Apprentice Vacancies; Applications Open August 14th
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.