Eastern Railway Announces 3115 Apprentice Vacancies; Applications Open August 14th

Railway Vacancy: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work with the railways. Eastern Railway has issued a notification for more than 3000 Apprentice positions across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website rrcer.org. The application process for this recruitment will begin on 14 August, and the last date for application is 13 September 2025.
|Division/Workshop
|Number of Positions
|Howrah Division
|659
|Liluah Workshop
|612
|Sealdah Division
|440
|Kanchrapara Workshop
|187
|Malda Division
|138
|Asansol Division
|412
|Jamalpur Workshop
|667
|Total Positions
|3115
The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment is a minimum of 50% marks in Class 10. An ITI certificate from an NCVT/SCVT recognised institute in the relevant trade is also mandatory.
Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025)
Minimum Age: 15 years
Maximum Age: 24 years
Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation as per rules:
OBC: 3 years
SC/ST: 5 years
Divyang: 10 years
Candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which will be based on the average of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI. Selected candidates will be called for document verification. Stipend will be provided under the Apprentice Act during the training period.