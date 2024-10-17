scriptFailed to get success in UPSC: Learn Other Exams and Option | Failed to get success in UPSC: | Latest News | Patrika News
Failed to get success in UPSC: Learn Other Exams and Option

Career Options For UPSC Aspirants: The studies done during UPSC are never wasted. UPSC aspirants can give many other exams. Let’s know –

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Career Options For UPSC Aspirants
Every year, lakhs of students in India prepare for IPS-IAS. But only a few get success. Such candidates get broken and don’t see any way out. However, if someone has studied hard for UPSC, their knowledge becomes good. Candidates who prepare for the Union Public Service Commission exam, even if they don’t clear UPSC, have many career options through which they can earn well.
The studies done during UPSC are never wasted. Reading the UPSC syllabus not only increases your knowledge but also develops your understanding as a conscious person. The age and attempt limits are limited in the UPSC exam, but not in other government recruitment exams. So, let’s know what backup career options are available for UPSC aspirants.

Bank Jobs For UPSC Aspirants

Bank jobs are considered prestigious jobs. Every year, government banks recruit for various posts. The State Bank of India, NABARD, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and IBPS regularly recruit candidates. Lakhs of candidates apply for this recruitment. If you have prepared for UPSC, you can easily clear the bank exam.

SSC

Preparing for the UPSC exam requires intense study and analysis. Therefore, for UPSC aspirants, clearing the SSC exam is an easy task. Although both exams have different natures, the preparation done for UPSC can be useful.

Police Jobs For UPSC Aspirants

All states issue notifications for police recruitment exams from time to time. Therefore, UPSC aspirants can apply for police recruitment exams.

State Public Service Commission Exams

Besides SSC and banking, UPSC aspirants can also prepare for state Public Service Commission exams. UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and other states issue notifications for these exams every year.

Teacher

In India, teachers are given great respect. To become a teacher, one needs to have in-depth knowledge of a subject. During UPSC preparation, one gets in-depth knowledge of a subject, which is a common thing. Therefore, for UPSC aspirants, becoming a teacher can be a better option.

News / Education News / Failed to get success in UPSC: Learn Other Exams and Option

