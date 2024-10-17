Failed to get success in UPSC: Learn Other Exams and Option

The studies done during UPSC are never wasted. Reading the UPSC syllabus not only increases your knowledge but also develops your understanding as a conscious person. The age and attempt limits are limited in the UPSC exam, but not in other government recruitment exams. So, let’s know what backup career options are available for UPSC aspirants.

Bank Jobs For UPSC Aspirants Bank jobs are considered prestigious jobs. Every year, government banks recruit for various posts. The State Bank of India, NABARD, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and IBPS regularly recruit candidates. Lakhs of candidates apply for this recruitment. If you have prepared for UPSC, you can easily clear the bank exam.

SSC Preparing for the UPSC exam requires intense study and analysis. Therefore, for UPSC aspirants, clearing the SSC exam is an easy task. Although both exams have different natures, the preparation done for UPSC can be useful.

Police Jobs For UPSC Aspirants All states issue notifications for police recruitment exams from time to time. Therefore, UPSC aspirants can apply for police recruitment exams. State Public Service Commission Exams Besides SSC and banking, UPSC aspirants can also prepare for state Public Service Commission exams. UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and other states issue notifications for these exams every year.