Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Free Certificate Courses in AC, Fridge, and CNG Milling with Free Accommodation and Food, Details Inside

Selected candidates will not only receive free training but also free accommodation and meals during the course. Participants will have to attend classes for eight hours every day.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Free Certificate Course
Free Certificate Course(Image-Freepik)

An excellent opportunity has emerged for unemployed youth to learn new skills and secure employment based on them. The Industry Department of the Bihar government is taking a significant step towards making unemployed youth self-reliant. Now, candidates who have passed 12th grade, ITI, or diploma will be taught technical skills. Youth will receive professional training ranging from AC-refrigerator repairing to CNC machine and tool & die making. No fees will be charged for this training; it will be completely free. This program will be conducted by the Indo Danish Tool Room (IDTR), Jamshedpur, affiliated with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India. It will be operated at the extension centre in Patna, where the next batch will commence on October 6.

Key Features of the Course

The duration of this free employment-oriented training program will be three months. Selected candidates will not only receive free training but also free accommodation and food arrangements during the course. Participants will have to attend classes for 8 hours daily.

  • Certificate Course in CNC Lathe
  • Certificate Course on CNC Milling
  • Certificate Course in Tool & Die Making
  • AC and Refrigerator Repairing Course

Eligibility Criteria

For the CNC Lathe, CNC Milling, and Tool & Die Making courses, candidates must have passed 12th grade, ITI, or a diploma. For the AC and Refrigerator Repairing course, candidates who have passed 12th grade or ITI (Electrician Trade) can apply. Regarding the age limit, it has been set at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years.

Fees and Deposit

There will be no charges for this training program. However, candidates will be required to pay a security deposit of ₹1000 at the time of admission, which will be refunded after the completion of the course. The primary objective of this initiative is to prepare the state's youth for employment and impart technical skills to them. The application process has been detailed in a video released by the institute. Candidates can obtain more information by clicking on the video link or by directly contacting the Tool Room and Training Centre in Patna.

Free Certificate Course

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 04:10 pm

English News / Education News / Free Certificate Courses in AC, Fridge, and CNG Milling with Free Accommodation and Food, Details Inside
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.