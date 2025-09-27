Free Certificate Courses in AC, Fridge, and CNG Milling with Free Accommodation and Food, Details Inside

An excellent opportunity has emerged for unemployed youth to learn new skills and secure employment based on them. The Industry Department of the Bihar government is taking a significant step towards making unemployed youth self-reliant. Now, candidates who have passed 12th grade, ITI, or diploma will be taught technical skills. Youth will receive professional training ranging from AC-refrigerator repairing to CNC machine and tool & die making. No fees will be charged for this training; it will be completely free. This program will be conducted by the Indo Danish Tool Room (IDTR), Jamshedpur, affiliated with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India. It will be operated at the extension centre in Patna, where the next batch will commence on October 6.