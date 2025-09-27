Free Certificate Courses in AC, Fridge, and CNG Milling with Free Accommodation and Food, Details Inside

An excellent opportunity has emerged for unemployed youth to learn new skills and secure employment based on them. The Industry Department of the Bihar government is taking a significant step towards making unemployed youth self-reliant. Now, candidates who have passed 12th grade, ITI, or diploma will be taught technical skills. Youth will receive professional training ranging from AC-refrigerator repairing to CNC machine and tool & die making. No fees will be charged for this training; it will be completely free. This program will be conducted by the Indo Danish Tool Room (IDTR), Jamshedpur, affiliated with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India. It will be operated at the extension centre in Patna, where the next batch will commence on October 6.
The duration of this free employment-oriented training program will be three months. Selected candidates will not only receive free training but also free accommodation and food arrangements during the course. Participants will have to attend classes for 8 hours daily.
For the CNC Lathe, CNC Milling, and Tool & Die Making courses, candidates must have passed 12th grade, ITI, or a diploma. For the AC and Refrigerator Repairing course, candidates who have passed 12th grade or ITI (Electrician Trade) can apply. Regarding the age limit, it has been set at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years.
There will be no charges for this training program. However, candidates will be required to pay a security deposit of ₹1000 at the time of admission, which will be refunded after the completion of the course. The primary objective of this initiative is to prepare the state's youth for employment and impart technical skills to them. The application process has been detailed in a video released by the institute. Candidates can obtain more information by clicking on the video link or by directly contacting the Tool Room and Training Centre in Patna.