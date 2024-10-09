scriptGATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again | Latest News | Patrika News
GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Oct 09, 2024

GATE Registration 2025
Previously, registration with a late fee was possible until October 7. However, it has now been extended to October 11. Candidates can register with a late fee until 11:59 pm on October 11. Interested candidates can apply through the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Apply with a late fee

Candidates who want to register for the GATE 2025 exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1800. Along with this, SC/ST/PWD category candidates and female candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. However, now the form can be filled with a late fee. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is organizing the GATE exam. The exam will be conducted in February 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website of GATE 2025 gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on the Registration tab on the website’s homepage.
  • Fill in the required details and register.
  • Fill out the form with the required details.
  • Upload the documents and submit the form.

