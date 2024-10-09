GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Apply with a late fee Candidates who want to register for the GATE 2025 exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1800. Along with this, SC/ST/PWD category candidates and female candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. However, now the form can be filled with a late fee. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is organizing the GATE exam. The exam will be conducted in February 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to apply To apply, first visit the official website of GATE 2025 gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the Registration tab on the website’s homepage.

Fill in the required details and register.

Fill out the form with the required details.

Upload the documents and submit the form.