Government's decision to close 6200 schools faces opposition

Kalyan Kumar, AIDSO, Bengaluru District Secretary, stated that these schools, with fewer than 10 students, are slated for closure, a move AIDSO strongly condemns. AIDSO claims the government’s decision will disproportionately affect marginalised students, children from Dalit families, and especially girls, effectively denying them their right to education.

Instead of closing these vital institutions, AIDSO demands the government strengthen these schools by providing adequate funding, necessary infrastructure, and sufficient teachers. This is crucial to ensuring equal access to education for all children in Karnataka. They stated that the Bengaluru campaign received an encouraging response from the public as part of a statewide movement to collect 5 million signatures across Karnataka.