Education News

Government's decision to close 6200 schools faces opposition

AIDOS claims the government’s decision to close these schools will disproportionately affect marginalized students, children from Dalit families, and especially girls. It will effectively deprive them of their right to education.

May 26, 2025 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), Bengaluru District Committee, launched a massive signature campaign on Sunday in front of the city’s KSR Railway Station. The campaign protested the government’s decision to close 6,200 government schools under the Hub and Spoke model.
Kalyan Kumar, AIDSO, Bengaluru District Secretary, stated that these schools, with fewer than 10 students, are slated for closure, a move AIDSO strongly condemns. AIDSO claims the government’s decision will disproportionately affect marginalised students, children from Dalit families, and especially girls, effectively denying them their right to education.
Instead of closing these vital institutions, AIDSO demands the government strengthen these schools by providing adequate funding, necessary infrastructure, and sufficient teachers. This is crucial to ensuring equal access to education for all children in Karnataka. They stated that the Bengaluru campaign received an encouraging response from the public as part of a statewide movement to collect 5 million signatures across Karnataka.

Education News

