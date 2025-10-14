GPSSB Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Additional Assistant Engineer Posts Vacant

GPSSB Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
GPSSB Recruitment 2025: A golden opportunity for diploma holders to secure a job has arrived. If you are looking for a government job, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has brought a fantastic opportunity for you. The board has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE). The official notification for this has been released. Interested candidates can apply by November 6, 2025. Applications will only be accepted online on the website gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.
Recruiting Body: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB)
Post Name: Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE)
Total Vacancies: 350
Official Website: gpssb.gujarat.gov.in
Application Start Date: October 7, 2025
Last Date: November 6, 2025
Selection Process: Written Examination and Interview
Regarding educational qualification, candidates must possess a diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institution or university. Candidates holding a Bachelor's degree (B.E./B.Tech) in Civil Engineering are not eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates must have basic knowledge of computer applications and proficiency in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The age limit has been set with a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 33 years. As per government rules, upper age limit relaxation will be provided to reserved categories (SC/ST/SEBC/EWS/Ex-Servicemen/PwD).
Candidates will be selected based on a written examination and an interview. The final merit list will be prepared considering performance in both stages. Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General category will have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. Candidates from SC/ST/SEBC/EWS/Ex-Servicemen/PwD categories will not have to pay any fee.
