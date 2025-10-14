GPSSB Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Additional Assistant Engineer Posts Vacant

GPSSB Recruitment 2025: A golden opportunity for diploma holders to secure a job has arrived. If you are looking for a government job, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has brought a fantastic opportunity for you. The board has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE). The official notification for this has been released. Interested candidates can apply by November 6, 2025. Applications will only be accepted online on the website gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.