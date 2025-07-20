HAL Vacancy 2025: 588 Apprentice Positions Open

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government employment. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commenced recruitment for a total of 588 apprentice positions across various trades. Eligible and interested candidates must fill out a Google Form via the NAPS portal as part of the application process. The deadline for applications for Engineering Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Non-Technical Graduate Apprentice positions is 10 August 2025. The deadline for ITI Trade Apprentice applications is 2 September 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 588 positions. This includes 130 Graduate Apprentice positions, 60 Diploma Apprentice positions, 88 Non-Technical Graduate Apprentice positions, and 310 ITI Trade Apprentice positions.
Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Diploma, Graduation, or ITI degree in the relevant trade. The age limit for applying is determined according to HAL's regulations.
Candidate selection will be based on a merit list. This will be followed by document verification, medical examination, and police verification.
Stipend:
To apply, candidates must first register on the NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
After registration, fill in the required information in the Google Form.
Then, ensure your profile is fully updated on the NAPS portal.
Upload the necessary documents and finally submit the application form.
Keep a printout of your application for your records.