20 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

HAL Vacancy 2025: 588 Apprentice Positions Open

A total of 588 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 130 Graduate Apprentice positions, 60 Diploma Apprentice positions, 88 Non-Technical Graduate Apprentice positions, and 310 ITI Trade Apprentice positions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

HAL Vacancy 2025
HAL Vacancy 2025(Image-Freepik)

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government employment. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commenced recruitment for a total of 588 apprentice positions across various trades. Eligible and interested candidates must fill out a Google Form via the NAPS portal as part of the application process. The deadline for applications for Engineering Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Non-Technical Graduate Apprentice positions is 10 August 2025. The deadline for ITI Trade Apprentice applications is 2 September 2025.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 588 positions. This includes 130 Graduate Apprentice positions, 60 Diploma Apprentice positions, 88 Non-Technical Graduate Apprentice positions, and 310 ITI Trade Apprentice positions.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Diploma, Graduation, or ITI degree in the relevant trade. The age limit for applying is determined according to HAL's regulations.

Selection Process and Stipend

Candidate selection will be based on a merit list. This will be followed by document verification, medical examination, and police verification.

Stipend:

  • Graduate Apprentice: ₹9,000 per month
  • Diploma Apprentice: ₹8,000 per month
  • Two-year ITI Trade Apprentice: ₹8,050 per month
  • One-year ITI Trade Apprentice: ₹7,700 per month

How to Apply

To apply, candidates must first register on the NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
After registration, fill in the required information in the Google Form.
Then, ensure your profile is fully updated on the NAPS portal.
Upload the necessary documents and finally submit the application form.
Keep a printout of your application for your records.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 04:03 pm

English News / Education News / HAL Vacancy 2025: 588 Apprentice Positions Open
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.