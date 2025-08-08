Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 Released: Check Now

An update has been released regarding the Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 compartment examination 2025. Students who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the board's official website, bseh.org. To check the result, students will need their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. The Haryana Board 10th Compartment Examination was conducted from 5 July to 14 July 2025, in pen-paper mode at designated examination centres across the state. The result of this examination has now been released. Students had been eagerly awaiting this result.