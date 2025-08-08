Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 Released: Check Now

An update has been released regarding the Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 compartment examination 2025. Students who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the board's official website, bseh.org. To check the result, students will need their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. The Haryana Board 10th Compartment Examination was conducted from 5 July to 14 July 2025, in pen-paper mode at designated examination centres across the state. The result of this examination has now been released. Students had been eagerly awaiting this result.
To view the result, first visit the official website bseh.org.
On the website's homepage, click on the link '10th Compartment Examination 2025 Result'.
On the new page that opens, fill in the necessary information such as roll number, student's name, and mother's name.
Upon submission, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save a print copy of the scorecard or result.
Students who pass the compartment examination will receive their final mark sheets from their respective schools. The board will send the necessary information to all schools. The Haryana Board released the result of the Class 10 annual examination on 17 May 2025, in which a total of 92.49 per cent of students passed. A total of 1,29,249 girls participated in this examination, of whom 1,21,566 passed. The pass percentage for girls was 94.06%. Meanwhile, the number of boys was 1,42,250, of whom 1,29,544 were successful, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.07%.