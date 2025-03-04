Chhattisgarh: High court ruling stops 5th & 8th board exams in private schools

CG 5th-8th Board Exam 2025: Private Schools to Conduct Exams as per Previous Pattern It is noteworthy that private schools and parents filed a petition in the High Court against the education department’s order to conduct 5th and 8th board examinations in schools affiliated with the Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board from this academic year. The Private School Association argued that they had already informed the education department that they were teaching students according to the CG Samagra and evaluation pattern.

Until now, these classes had home examinations. However, the state government’s decision to conduct 5th and 8th examinations in the final phase of the academic year has caused difficulties for students. This decision has increased pressure on schools and students. The petition stated that the children’s entire education has been based on books from private publishers, and taking the exam based on the CG Board pattern could be difficult for them.

The petition also stated that if the board examination order is upheld, students and schools will have to prepare anew. Senior Advocate Ashish Srivastava, representing the Private School Association, said that the government is discriminating against school children. If the government school children or parents have not approached the court, then imposing this examination on them forcibly is not appropriate.