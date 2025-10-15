History of Sunday Holiday: Why is Sunday the only holiday in schools?

Sunday (AI Image-Gemini)
Why is Sunday a Holiday: We often encounter many questions in our daily lives. However, we may not know the answers to these questions, even though they are very simple and common. For instance, do you know why schools are closed on Sundays? Have you ever considered why Sunday was chosen as the day for a holiday? Let's explore the answer and history behind this question.
The tradition of Sunday holidays in India began during the British rule. The British brought European customs with them to India. In Christianity, Sunday is considered the "Lord's Day." It is a tradition to go to church, pray, and rest on this day, as according to the Bible, God created the world in six days and rested on the seventh. Therefore, the seventh day is kept for rest in Christianity.
Most officials and soldiers working under British rule were Christians. They did not work on Sundays for religious reasons. Gradually, this tradition was extended to government offices, schools, and other institutions. During that period, Indian employees also started getting Sundays off. Over time, this system became common across the country.
Before the British era, there was no fixed holiday on Sunday in India. Different states and communities observed holidays according to their own religious beliefs. For example, in Hinduism, Monday is considered the day of Lord Shiva, so in some places, Monday was a day of rest. For Muslims, Friday is the day for Jummah prayers, hence in many Islamic countries, Friday is the weekly holiday. However, after the arrival of the British administration in India and due to their influence, Sunday was accepted as a national holiday. This tradition continued even after independence, and this system was adopted by schools and colleges as well.
In today's times, Sunday is considered not just a religious day but a day for mental and physical rest. It gives people an opportunity to recover from the week's fatigue, spend time with family, and prepare for the upcoming week. Along with all these, there are several other reasons for schools to have a holiday on Sunday.
