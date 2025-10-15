History of Sunday Holiday: Why is Sunday the only holiday in schools?

Before the British era, there was no fixed holiday on Sunday in India. Different states and communities observed holidays according to their own religious beliefs. For example, in Hinduism, Monday is considered the day of Lord Shiva, so in some places, Monday was a day of rest. For Muslims, Friday is the day for Jummah prayers, hence in many Islamic countries, Friday is the weekly holiday. However, after the arrival of the British administration in India and due to their influence, Sunday was accepted as a national holiday. This tradition continued even after independence, and this system was adopted by schools and colleges as well.