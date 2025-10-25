Holiday Fact: Who Made the Rule for Holidays, Know How It Started?

Rabindranath Tagore had said, “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”

This thought is as relevant today as it was then. Today, as the pace of work and life continuously increases, 'rest' is not just a luxury but a necessary pause for mental and physical balance. Holidays not only give the body rest but also enhance mental health, creativity, and productivity. A holiday reminds us that humans are not machines – but sensitive beings who need time to pause and connect with themselves. This rule, starting from religious traditions, has become a part of our lives today through the struggles of labourers and the efforts of social reformers.