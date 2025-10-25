Holiday Fact: Who Made the Rule for Holidays, Know How It Started?

Holiday Fact (AI Image-Grok)
Taking a day off has become as common for us as going to work daily. But have you ever wondered where the rule of giving holidays actually came from? The answers to these questions are recorded in the pages of history. The concept of weekly holidays (like Sunday off) and paid vacations began with religious traditions and the struggles of labourers.
In 321 AD, Roman Emperor Constantine declared Sunday an official holiday based on Christian tradition. However, it was not easy for common labourers to achieve this right. In the 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford implemented a two-day weekend (Saturday and Sunday off) in his company in 1926. His argument was – “A tired worker cannot do good work.” Ford's policy was later adopted worldwide.
The word 'Holiday' is derived from the Old English word 'haligdag', which means 'holy day'. Earlier, these days were for religious festivals or worship. In ancient times, Sunday was considered the day of the Sun God in Hinduism, while in Christianity, this day was designated for rest and worshipping God.
The movement for granting holidays in India was initiated by Narayan Meghaji Lokhande. This movement began in view of the poor condition of labourers, as they worked seven days a week under British rule and had no time for rest. The movement for holidays in India began around 1857, when Narayan Meghaji Lokhande raised the demand for a Sunday holiday for labourers, after which in 1890, the British government recognised Sunday as a weekly holiday in India. The British chose Sunday as the holiday because they themselves went to church on that day, and thus they decided to give everyone a holiday on the same day. This was a historic achievement for the Indian working class, which paved the way for a better work-life balance.
After the weekly holiday, the next step was paid vacation. Germany was the first to introduce this concept in the 19th century, but the real change came in 1936 with France. France legalised two weeks of paid leave, while two years later, Britain provided labourers with holidays along with their salaries under the "Holidays with Pay Act".
In India, the Bank Holidays Act was implemented in 1871, and later the Factories Act of 1948 provided it with a strong legal foundation.
Today, employees in India get an average of 21 to 30 days of annual leave per year.
In the 1930s, Billy Butlin of Britain started affordable holiday camps where common people could relax with their families. Gradually, holidays became not just for rest, but an opportunity for travel, family time, and personal time. Today, Europe offers an average of 25–30 paid leaves, while the US still has no legal paid vacation.
Rabindranath Tagore had said, “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”
This thought is as relevant today as it was then. Today, as the pace of work and life continuously increases, 'rest' is not just a luxury but a necessary pause for mental and physical balance. Holidays not only give the body rest but also enhance mental health, creativity, and productivity. A holiday reminds us that humans are not machines – but sensitive beings who need time to pause and connect with themselves. This rule, starting from religious traditions, has become a part of our lives today through the struggles of labourers and the efforts of social reformers.
