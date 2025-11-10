HTET Result 2025: Haryana TET Result Declared, 14% Students Pass, Check Your Score By These Steps

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the result for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results by visiting the board's official website, bseh.org.in. To check the result, candidates need to log in by entering their roll number and date of birth. This time, a total of 14% candidates have passed the examination. According to the data, approximately 47,000 candidates have passed the HTET examination. In Level 1 (PRT), 16.2% candidates have passed. In Level 2 (TGT), 16.4% candidates have passed, and in Level 3 (PGT), only 9.6% candidates have passed.