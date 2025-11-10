HTET Result 2025: Haryana TET Result Declared, 14% Students Pass, Check Your Score By These Steps

HTET Result 2025 Released (Image-Freepik)
Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the result for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results by visiting the board's official website, bseh.org.in. To check the result, candidates need to log in by entering their roll number and date of birth. This time, a total of 14% candidates have passed the examination. According to the data, approximately 47,000 candidates have passed the HTET examination. In Level 1 (PRT), 16.2% candidates have passed. In Level 2 (TGT), 16.4% candidates have passed, and in Level 3 (PGT), only 9.6% candidates have passed.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. More than 3.31 lakh candidates from across the state participated in this examination. The exam was held at 673 centres. This examination is essential for recruitment to the posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in government schools in Haryana. The board had released the answer key for the examination on July 31, 2025. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections from August 1 to August 3.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending