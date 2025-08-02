2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended

IAF Agniveer Vayu: Candidates who have not yet applied for this recruitment can apply by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to apply is now 4 August 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025
IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025(AI Image-Gemini)

An important update has been released regarding the Agniveer Vayu recruitment process. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the application deadline for Agniveer Vayu recruitment. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The new deadline is 4 August 2025; it was previously 31 July.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

The recruitment process has two distinct educational categories: Science and Non-Science. Candidates must have at least 50% marks in their 12th standard examination from a recognised board with Maths, Physics, and English.

Alternatively, they must have at least 50% marks in a three-year engineering diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation, or IT), along with 50% marks in English. For the Non-Science category, candidates need a minimum of 50% marks in their 12th standard from any stream, with at least 50% marks in English. Alternatively, those who have completed a two-year vocational course must also have at least 50% marks.

Age Limit

The minimum age is 17.5 years and the maximum age is 21 years. Only candidates born between 2 July 2005 and 2 January 2009 are eligible to apply.

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidate selection will be based on a four-stage process: a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical test. Male candidates must complete a 1.6-kilometre run in 7 minutes, while female candidates have 8 minutes. Push-ups, sit-ups, and squats will also be part of the test.

Application Fee

Applications can only be submitted online. The application fee is ₹550. For more information, visit the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 10:00 am

English News / Education News / IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.