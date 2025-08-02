IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended

An important update has been released regarding the Agniveer Vayu recruitment process. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the application deadline for Agniveer Vayu recruitment. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The new deadline is 4 August 2025; it was previously 31 July.
The recruitment process has two distinct educational categories: Science and Non-Science. Candidates must have at least 50% marks in their 12th standard examination from a recognised board with Maths, Physics, and English.
Alternatively, they must have at least 50% marks in a three-year engineering diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation, or IT), along with 50% marks in English. For the Non-Science category, candidates need a minimum of 50% marks in their 12th standard from any stream, with at least 50% marks in English. Alternatively, those who have completed a two-year vocational course must also have at least 50% marks.
Age Limit
The minimum age is 17.5 years and the maximum age is 21 years. Only candidates born between 2 July 2005 and 2 January 2009 are eligible to apply.
Candidate selection will be based on a four-stage process: a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical test. Male candidates must complete a 1.6-kilometre run in 7 minutes, while female candidates have 8 minutes. Push-ups, sit-ups, and squats will also be part of the test.
Applications can only be submitted online. The application fee is ₹550. For more information, visit the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.