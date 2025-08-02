IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended

Alternatively, they must have at least 50% marks in a three-year engineering diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation, or IT), along with 50% marks in English. For the Non-Science category, candidates need a minimum of 50% marks in their 12th standard from any stream, with at least 50% marks in English. Alternatively, those who have completed a two-year vocational course must also have at least 50% marks.