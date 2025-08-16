IB Recruitment 2025: Last Date for 4987 Posts Tomorrow

A fantastic opportunity awaits young individuals who have completed their 10th standard. The Intelligence Bureau (IB)'s subsidiary, the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), has announced recruitment for 4987 vacant positions of Security Assistant/Executive. The deadline for online applications is 17 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, www.mha.gov.in. The application process is closing in one day, so interested youth should apply as soon as possible.