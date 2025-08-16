IB Recruitment 2025: Last Date for 4987 Posts Tomorrow

A fantastic opportunity awaits young individuals who have completed their 10th standard. The Intelligence Bureau (IB)'s subsidiary, the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), has announced recruitment for 4987 vacant positions of Security Assistant/Executive. The deadline for online applications is 17 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, www.mha.gov.in. The application process is closing in one day, so interested youth should apply as soon as possible.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4987 positions. This includes 2471 Unreserved (UR), 1015 OBC, 501 EWS, 574 SC, and 426 ST positions. For more information regarding this recruitment, please refer to the notification.
For this recruitment, candidates must have passed their 10th standard from a recognised board. They must also be a permanent resident (with domicile certificate) of the state from which they are applying. Knowledge of the local language is also essential.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
Age relaxation as per reservation:
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
Selected candidates will receive a salary under Level-3 (₹21,700 – ₹69,100).
Selection Process
Candidate selection will be based on a written examination and an interview. The written examination includes Tier-1 (objective type) and Tier-2 (descriptive test). The merit list will be prepared based on the scores of Tier-1 and the interview.
General, EWS, OBC: ₹650
SC/ST: ₹550
All categories of female candidates: ₹550